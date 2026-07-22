What MSPs can gain from upcoming ChannelCon Powered by GTIA

AI is changing nearly every aspect of managed services, but the biggest challenge for many MSPs goes beyond understanding the technology. They need to figure out how to apply it, adapt their businesses and learn from others who are already further along.

That practical focus will define ChannelCon Powered by GTIA, which takes place Aug. 3-5 in San Diego. This year’s conference is built around “The Channel Effect.” The theme emphasizes the value of collaboration at a time when AI, cybersecurity and shifting business models are reshaping the industry.

Rather than focusing solely on technology, the event aims to highlight how peer relationships, shared experiences and community-driven learning can help MSPs navigate the evolving channel.

“We will be talking about the ‘each one, reach one’ concept, and the impact that we all have in simple conversations, connections and the relationships that we’re forming,” GTIA Chief Channel Officer Nancy Hammervik told ChannelPro. “ChannelCon is a different kind of an event in the industry. It’s not so much about a vendor showcase. It’s more of a catalyst for conversation, education and change.”

Learning from peers, not just presentations

One recurring theme among GTIA executives is that the pace of change has made peer learning more valuable than ever.

In this environment, MSPs, IT service providers (ITSPs), managed intelligence providers and other channel executives can move forward more confidently by learning from each other. It’s nearly impossible to keep pace with traditional education and academic training, according to Hammervik.

“Curriculums can never keep up with it fast enough. With how fast AI is evolving, you have to rely on and learn from those who are taking the arrows before you,” she said. “People are vulnerable. They share where they’ve made mistakes and where they needed to learn. That kind of environment makes it special.”

That philosophy extends beyond scheduled sessions. GTIA is expanding its community programming this year. The agenda includes a pre-conference day featuring workshops and collaboration with multiple industry organizations. The goal is to encourage conversations that continue well after attendees leave the conference.

Practical AI takes center stage

AI will be one of the dominant topics throughout the event, but with an emphasis on implementation rather than theory.

New this year, the GTIA Innovate Awards will recognize ITSPs for successful internal AI deployments and AI implementations for customers. Finalists will present their real-world experiences during the conference, and the winners will be chosen through expert evaluation and peer voting. Each winner will receive a $20,000 cash award, a speaking opportunity at a future ChannelCon and GTIA-created digital content about their AI solution.

The conference agenda is also designed to be more actionable, Hammervik noted. Sessions will focus on concrete takeaways rather than simply presenting trends. Attendees can participate in an agentic AI workshop and continue their learning afterward through GTIA’s member resources.

Expanding resources for security and growth

Cybersecurity is another major focus as service providers expand their security offerings to meet increasingly complex customer requirements.

GTIA executives discussed several initiatives aimed at supporting providers, including:

Its Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO)

The Cybersecurity Trustmark framework

An upcoming AI and Cyber Resource Center to help members navigate the intersection of AI and security.

The organization is building many of these resources directly from member feedback, said MJ Shoer, GTIA chief community officer.

“These will help to connect these kinds of dots to elevate this conversation, which needs to happen. We’ll go do the heavy lifting, but we want to make sure that it answers a true need.”

A broader conversation about the future

Beyond the technical sessions, GTIA is expanding opportunities for executive networking and strategic discussions. New additions include:

An invitation-only Channel Executive Summit will bring together select MSPs, vendors, distributors and other industry leaders.

GTIA is expanding its Trust Circles (formerly known as PeerTrust Circles).

GTIA CEO Dan Wensley said the organization has also worked to double MSP participation and build more member-led programming since last year’s event.

“We’re larger this year,” he emphasized. “ChannelCon has always been where the industry comes together and has these conversations. But quite frankly, we didn’t have enough MSP and IT service provider voices at that table. That is going to be different.”

As MSPs adapt to AI, cybersecurity and changing customer expectations, the conversations providers have with one another may ultimately be as valuable as the sessions themselves, GTIA leaders said.

Reflecting on a ChannelCon held at the same venue more than two decades ago, Wensley noted that many industry leaders still trace important business decisions back to discussions they had there.

“We’re going to be celebrating a few special guests, special announcements and special stories. Yes, we’re looking forward to what might happen, but the conversation you can have in this room today could very well set you on a path for the next 22 years.”

Anjali Fluker is managing editor of The ChannelPro Network, where she covers news, trends and best practices for the MSP community. She specializes in telling the stories that matter to IT providers serving the SMB market. When she’s not reporting on the latest in managed services, she’s connecting with channel pros at industry events across the country.

Featured image: Anjali Fluker/ChannelPro