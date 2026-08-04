GTIA moves beyond AI talk with new initiatives for MSP

The channel’s leading nonprofit organization is leaning in to the idea that GTIA members should be setting the standards when it comes to AI.

As MSPs race to turn AI from a buzzword into a profitable business strategy, GTIA wants to help them shape the industry’s path forward.

During the Executive Keynote at its ChannelCon 2026 MSP conference on Aug. 3, the association unveiled a slate of initiatives designed to help MSPs build AI expertise, shape industry standards and collaborate more closely with peers around the world.

The initiatives introduced were:

GTIA Local Chapters , a new member-led networking program with 16 chapters already forming worldwide.

, a new member-led networking program with 16 chapters already forming worldwide. A partnership with CompTIA to provide AI Essentials training and competency certificates as a membership benefit.

training and competency certificates as a membership benefit. The Managed Intelligence Alliance , a member-driven initiative to develop standards for managed AI services.

, a member-driven initiative to develop standards for managed AI services. The Consortium for Responsible IT Services , launched with Texas A&M University’s Global Cyber Research Institute to establish industry standards and a self-regulatory organization for IT service providers.

, launched with Texas A&M University’s Global Cyber Research Institute to establish industry standards and a self-regulatory organization for IT service providers. A partnership with the United Nations’ AI for Good initiative to host AI innovation events in the United States and United Kingdom.

to host AI innovation events in the United States and United Kingdom. A new AI and cyber resource center that will launch in the GTIA member portal later this year.

Setting standards for the AI era

AI served as the central theme throughout the keynote. GTIA leaders emphasized the need for MSPs to move beyond experimentation and establish repeatable, trustworthy practices.

“When every employee, customer, partner, competitor, and our kids are talking about the same thing, that’s not hype anymore. That’s our reality,” said GTIA CEO Dan Wensley during the keynote. “Ninety-seven percent of MSPs already claim to be using AI internally. But only 20% have real governance around it. And only 25% have turned it into a formal revenue-driving strategy.”

Among the keynote’s biggest announcements was the launch of the Managed Intelligence Alliance. This member-driven initiative seeks to establish standards for managed AI services. Pax8 will serve as the alliance’s charter member.

GTIA also announced a partnership with Texas A&M University’s Global Cyber Research Institute to establish the Consortium for Responsible IT Services. The consortium will create a self-regulatory organization focused on developing operational, professional and technical standards for IT service providers with an emphasis on cyber resilience.

GTIA Chief Community Officer MJ Shoer said the organization wants those standards to come from the industry itself.

“Someone is going to define those standards. And we believe it should be all of you, the people here in this room and our members worldwide,” Shoer said. “Don’t sit back and react to what comes next. Help define it. That’s the opportunity you have as a GTIA member.”

Building stronger member communities

GTIA also launched Local Chapters. This new member-led program gives members more opportunities to connect with peers in their own regions. Sixteen chapters are already forming worldwide, with the first meetings held in Australia, Arizona and Toronto.

“These chapters are member-led and member-run, creating opportunities for local meetups, collaboration and peer networking right where you live and work,” Shoer said. “They’re funded by GTIA, and there’s no additional cost for members to participate.”

Earlier in the keynote, GTIA Chief Operating Officer Kelly Ricker said the organization also is expanding its research and practical resources as customers increasingly turn to MSPs for AI guidance.

“This new GTIA research tells us definitively customers are embracing AI. They don’t know what they’re doing. They are looking to you for guidance on everything from tool selection and employee training to governance, security and implementation,” Ricker said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for everyone in this audience who wants to lead as a trusted advisor.”

Expanding AI education and global collaboration

To help members build AI expertise, GTIA announced a partnership with CompTIA. Through this, CompTIA will provide its AI Essentials training library as a GTIA membership benefit. The training is available to every employee at member companies and includes a CompTIA competency certificate.

“AI Essentials Library will give every individual in your organization, from technical teams to sales, marketing, leadership, access to practical AI training and receive a CompTIA competency certificate that will validate their skills and their knowledge,” explained GTIA Chief Channel Officer Nancy Hammervik. “Because it’s included as part of your membership, it’s free to you and every member of your team.”

GTIA also was selected by the United Nations to host the AI for Good initiative in the U.S. and United Kingdom. The partnership will include three annual AI-focused events in each country. The winners will advance to the U.N.’s AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva.

Hammervik said the initiative gives members access to opportunities they would be unlikely to secure on their own.

“The UN’s AI for Good mission aligns perfectly with ours, driving responsible innovation, setting technical standards, and expanding digital access and positive societal impact,” she said. “For our members, this creates an opportunity that most organizations could never access on their own.”

Giving channel professionals the power

To conclude the Executive Keynote, GTIA board member and Cynet CEO Jason Magee took to the stage. He told attendees that the organization’s announcements demonstrate the industry’s commitment to shaping its own future.

“What you heard today is evidence of an industry stepping forward to lead rather than waiting to be led. An industry investing in stronger communities. An industry helping define standards instead of having standards imposed upon us.”

Anjali Fluker is managing editor of The ChannelPro Network, where she covers news, trends and best practices for the MSP community. She specializes in telling the stories that matter to IT providers serving the SMB market. When she’s not reporting on the latest in managed services, she’s connecting with channel pros at industry events across the country.

Images: Anjali Fluker/ChannelPro