Key channel headlines: Druva advances AI Resilience, Barracuda advances Partner Success Program and more

Druva’s AI Resilience leads new vendor initiatives around AI security and governance this week, plus fresh research reveals growing risks and opportunities across the channel.

MSP technology news headlines for the week of July 20, 2026

Druva is taking aim at AI-driven cyber risk with new AI Resilience capabilities, Barracuda is expanding its Partner Success Program, and WatchGuard is strengthening MSP defenses through new frontier AI partnerships. Meanwhile, new research underscores the growing urgency around AI governance, identity security and data protection as vendors roll out tools to help MSPs secure the agentic enterprise and capitalize on emerging service opportunities.

If you’re ready for more of this week’s MSP news and partner program updates, scroll on down!

Druva advances AI Resilience to address the speed and sophistication of AI-driven risk

AI Resilience introduces four sets of capabilities to recover from, govern and defend against AI risk while accelerating the agentic enterprise.

Key quote from the press release:

“Every enterprise is racing to put AI to work, but few can answer two simple questions: when AI changes something, breaks something, or loses critical context, can you reverse it? And when AI risk moves at machine speed, are your backups still safe? AI Resilience has to protect both the work AI creates and the recovery systems businesses rely on. Anything less leaves organizations betting the business on AI they can’t fully recover or trust.” — Jaspreet Singh, CEO and co-founder, Druva

Barracuda advances Partner Success Program with new offerings and experiences

New investments in enablement, marketing and engagement are designed to help MSPs and channel partners differentiate and scale profitably.

Key quote from the press release:

“At Barracuda, our partners are at the center of every decision we make, from product innovation to go-to-market execution. We’re creating more opportunities for partners to engage customers, sharpen differentiation and grow their business — and making it easier than ever to do so. These enhancements reflect our ongoing commitment and our belief that partner success drives superior customer outcomes.” — Michelle Hodges, SVP of global channels and alliances, Barracuda

AvePoint deepens the trust layer for agentic AI, enterprise governance and multicloud data protection

New AvePoint Confidence Platform capabilities strengthen agent governance, recovery and backup while expanding controls across enterprise apps, SaaS platforms and cloud infrastructure.

Key quote from the press release:

“A trust layer only works if it grows as fast as adoption does. Every new agent, app, or cloud source is another place governance has to reach, and that can be a challenge without the right support. AvePoint is continuing to evolve capabilities that allow organizations to use the same playbook and control plane for managing and governing foundational AI no matter the source, platform, or use case.” — John Peluso, CTO, AvePoint

ThreatDown helps eliminate the blind spots of shadow AI and shadow identities

New AI visibility and expanded Identity Threat Detection and Response capabilities help security and MSP teams inventory AI tools, govern non-human identities and reduce unmanaged risk.

Key quote from the press release:

“Shadow AI is the next major blind spot for security teams, and most organizations haven’t even started thinking about the identities behind AI activity. ThreatDown brings both into view on the platform teams already use, without adding complexity, to provide visibility into the AI tools active in their environment.” — Kendra Krause, general manager, ThreatDown

Sophos AI Security 2026 Report explores how AI is reshaping cyber risk and defense

Sophos research finds AI is accelerating existing attack and defense patterns, with enterprise AI services, agents, coding assistants and OAuth-connected tools creating new identity and security risks.

Key findings from the report include:

AI is compressing attack timelines rather than creating entirely new attack types, though Sophos notes that could change as AI capabilities scale.

AI-assisted social engineering has moved from experimental to operational, making scams more scalable, convincing across languages and cheaper to produce.

The credential and identity layer around enterprise AI services is becoming a harvesting target as organizations adopt agents, coding assistants and OAuth-connected tools.

Deepgram delivers real-time voice AI at the edge for use with Snapdragon

Deepgram is optimizing its Nova-3 speech-to-text model for PCs powered by Snapdragon processors to enable faster, more private and more reliable real-time voice experiences without relying on a cloud connection.

Key quote from the press release:

“The future of voice-first interaction is about meeting users wherever they are — in a vehicle, on a factory floor, inside an XR headset — without compromising on accuracy or responsiveness. To make that possible, you need enterprise-grade speech recognition that can deliver within the constraints of a device. We’re bringing Deepgram Nova-3 directly to the ecosystem of PCs with Snapdragon, providing a foundation to build voice into products that work wherever people happen to be, regardless of network conditions.” — Abe Pursell, VP, business development and partnerships, Deepgram

Ivanti advances autonomous endpoint management with predictive remediation to proactively reduce endpoint risk

The new AI-powered Ivanti Neurons capabilities help IT and security teams forecast remediation gaps, prioritize actions and automate governed patching workflows.

Key quote from the press release:

“AI is only as effective as the data that powers it, and Ivanti’s strength in data authority, autonomous workflows and governance is a critical differentiator in the market and why we’re leaning into this side of the business. Our customers have made it clear that success in the era of AI requires more than automation alone—it requires bringing together trusted data, rich context, strong governance, and the ability to act with control. Our new capabilities reflect what customers need most right now: the ability to transform endpoint, service and security operations through trusted data authority and governed autonomy.” — Dennis Kozak, CEO, Ivanti

7AI launches modern, partner-first global alliance program to scale agentic security operations

The 7AI Alliances Partner Program brings solution providers, systems integrators, service providers, technology alliance partners and cloud service providers into one ecosystem to co-build, co-market and co-sell agentic SOC solutions.

Key quote from the press release:

“The future of security is not just about tools; it’s about an ecosystem where AI agents and elite partners work in harmony to outpace attackers. Launching this Alliances ecosystem is a clear move to a partner-first go-to-market strategy designed to scale through our partners, not around them.” — Lior Div, CEO and co-founder, 7AI

ITRC report finds victim notices already exceed all of 2025

The Identity Theft Resource Center’s H1 2026 Data Breach Report found that victim notices reached an estimated 471.2 million in the first half of the year, driven largely by the return of mega-breaches.

Key findings from the report include:

Victim notices reached an estimated 471.2 million in the first half of 2026, surpassing the 297.5 million notices issued in all of 2025.

A single data compromise involving Instructure Holdings’ Canvas education platform generated an estimated 275 million victim notices, accounting for 58% of the H1 2026 total.

Financial services recorded the highest frequency of compromises at 387, while healthcare compromises rose to 281.

Manufacturing produced 74 million victim notices in the first half of 2026, compared with 1.97 million in all of 2025.

Only 24% of H1 2026 breach notices included details about the attack vector, the lowest rate ever recorded by the ITRC.

NCC Group Monthly Threat Pulse finds supply chain threats escalating as ransomware activity rises

NCC Group’s June 2026 review found global ransomware activity increased in Q2 as supply chain attacks, VPN vulnerabilities and recurring threat groups continued to put organizations at risk.

Key findings from the report include:

Ransomware attacks increased 3% between Q1 and Q2 2026, rising from 2,165 to 2,229 attacks.

NCC Group recorded 665 global ransomware attacks in June.

Industrials remained the most targeted sector, accounting for 30% of ransomware attacks in Q2 and 183 attacks in June.

North America was the most targeted region in Q2, accounting for 44% of attacks, followed by Europe at 26%.

Terra Security announces internal network pentesting, becoming the first agentic offensive security platform covering all major attack vectors

Terra Platform now extends continuous offensive security testing across web, AI, external networks and internal infrastructure.

Key quote from the press release:

“Attackers do not stop at the perimeter, and neither should Offensive Security. For years, the internal network layer has been the least tested in Offensive Security and least understood, invariably leading to breaches and escalation. Expanding Terra Platform to internal infrastructure means that, for the first time, enterprises can continuously and fully answer the most critical question in cybersecurity: if adversaries attack me today, what can they achieve? Not a single vector at a time, or a partial view, but true real-world adversarial emulation with cross attack surface chaining. This is what helps organizations adopt AI safely and fight against AI adversaries confidently.” — Shahar Peled, co-founder and CEO, Terra Security

Leostream platform update offers sophisticated identity and access management, infrastructure flexibility and intelligent automation

Leostream 26.1 adds stronger identity-driven access, broader infrastructure flexibility and deeper automation for hybrid, GPU-enabled and specialized enterprise environments.

Key quote from the press release:

“26.1 sets another high bar for sophisticated, identity-driven access to digital workspaces, but it also increases options and flexibility throughout the infrastructure to deliver far more impact than other remote desktop tools, especially in hybrid and GPU-driven environments. These features show how the Leostream Platform can support modernizing the overall IT environment and maximizing resources while it performs the heavy lifting of managing end-user computing.” — Karen Gondoly, CEO, Leostream

WatchGuard goes multi-model on frontier AI for stronger MSP defense

Participation in OpenAI’s Daybreak program and Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Program advances vulnerability research, security testing and proactive threat defense.

Key quote from the press release:

“The future of cybersecurity won’t be built on a single AI model. That’s why we’re aggressively investing across the frontier AI ecosystem, giving our teams access to advanced capabilities from multiple providers. As these technologies evolve, we’ll continue evaluating, adopting, and operationalizing the innovations that help our partners and customers stay ahead of what’s next.” — Joe Smolarski, CEO, WatchGuard Technologies

Omada unveils Fusion Gateways to simplify deployment, reduce costs and boost efficiency

The new Fusion Gateway product line, led by the Fusion 2.5G, is designed to help installers and MSPs deploy, manage and troubleshoot multi-location SMB networks more efficiently.

Key highlights from the lineup include:

Fusion 2.5G includes license-free cloud management with a built-in controller, giving users centralized management through the Omada Cloud portal and Omada app without a device license.

The gateway supports Bluetooth setup through the Omada app, automatic discovery and batch adoption of Omada networking devices, plus desktop, wall-mounted and rack-mounted installations.

Fusion 2.5G features five 2.5G ports, up to four WAN load balancing with auto failover and advanced IDS/IPS at 2G-plus throughput.

The device includes a 2.51-inch touchscreen for real-time visibility into device status, traffic and diagnostics without requiring a laptop.

OWC announces Express 4M2 Ultra Thunderbolt 5 NVMe RAID solution

The compact, ready-to-run Thunderbolt 5 NVMe RAID solution is available in 4TB, 8TB, 16TB and 32TB capacities, with performance up to 6622MB/s for demanding creative workflows.

Key quote from the press release:

“We have always believed that technology should adapt to the way people work… not the other way around. The Express 4M2 Ultra started as the ultimate DIY Thunderbolt 5 RAID platform, and it still is. But now, customers can choose to go with a pre-config. solutions leveraging OWC Aura Ultra SSDs that deliver exceptional, OWC Certified performance on day one… right out of the box.” — Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO, Other World Computing

GTIA research confirms AI adoption without AI governance is creating huge challenge and opportunity for ITSPs

New research finds a major gap between AI adoption and AI maturity among IT service providers, creating both operational risks and new opportunities to guide customers.

Key quote from the press release:

“AI has rapidly become a business imperative for channel firms, but the path from adoption to business impact is rarely straightforward. These interviews revealed how organizations are approaching AI in practice, where they are encountering obstacles and what differentiates firms that are turning AI investments into sustainable business outcomes.” — Carolyn April, vice president of research and market intelligence, GTIA

Learning debt: the hidden cost of slow learning in a fast-moving workplace

TalentLMS research finds employees are falling behind as roles evolve faster than training, creating hidden learning gaps that can affect work quality, productivity and performance.

Key findings from the report include:

41% of employees say their role has evolved faster than their company’s ability to train them.

42% of employees need to catch up on learning to keep up with their role, while 8% say they are falling behind.

Employees falling behind on skill development are nearly six times more likely to make preventable mistakes than those keeping up with learning.

62% of employees use workarounds when they lack the skills or training needed to complete a task.

37% of employees say AI tools have made them appear more competent at work than they actually are.

TD SYNNEX appoints industry veteran Chris Fabes as president of Canada

Fabes will lead the company’s distribution strategy, strengthen vendor partnerships and accelerate customer growth across the Canadian market.

Key quote from the press release:

“Chris is a proven channel leader with a strong track record of building high-performing teams, deepening strategic partnerships and delivering meaningful outcomes for customers. His end-to-end understanding of the Canadian technology market, combined with his focus on execution, make him well positioned to lead our Canada business into its next chapter.” — Reyna Thompson, president, North America, TD SYNNEX

Keepit brings SaaS data protection to the Pax8 Marketplace

Pax8 partners gain access to independent, cloud-native backup and recovery for business-critical SaaS applications.

Key quote from the press release:

“Bringing Keepit to the Pax8 Marketplace is about making it easier for partners to access SaaS data protection built for the cloud — sovereign, unlimited and simplified. Pax8 has strong reach into the MSP partner community, and this availability gives more partners the ability to deliver independent protection and recovery for critical SaaS data — helping their customers stay resilient, compliant and in control.” — Jan Ursi, global VP of channels, Keepit

SonicWall research finds manufacturing cybersecurity at a breaking point as factory floors and corporate networks collide



The 2026 SonicWall Manufacturing Protect Brief found that manufacturers face a widening attack surface as operational technology, IoT devices and corporate networks become more connected.

Key findings from the report include:

Manufacturing recorded a 56.2% year-over-year decline in intrusion prevention volume in the first half of 2026, but still saw 474 million events.

The Hikvision IP Camera Command Injection vulnerability generated 43 million hits in H1 2026, making it the largest IoT attack signature across any industry SonicWall tracks.

IoT attacks were manufacturing’s second-largest attack category by volume, generating 46.2 million hits, with more than half of manufacturing networks detecting exploitation attempts.

Oscar Chavez-Arrieta joins Spektrum Labs to lead global channel and MSP/MSSP expansion

Chavez-Arrieta will lead Spektrum Labs’ global channel strategy as the company looks to help MSPs and MSSPs turn Continuous Resilience Validation into a new service line.

Key quote from the press release:

“For over two decades, I’ve helped partners across the Americas sell security. The question from their clients has changed from ‘What tools do you run?’ to ‘How can you prove they’re working?’ Spektrum Labs gives the channel continuous, verifiable proof across every client they manage, sitting above the partner’s own platform without competing with what they sell. It makes a partner’s services and margins stronger at the same time, and that is why I joined.” — Oscar Chavez-Arrieta, senior vice president, global channel, Spektrum Labs

Forcepoint defines how agentic enterprises control data with AI Data Security launch

The new Forcepoint AI Data Security platform is designed to protect sensitive data across autonomous agents, shadow AI and sanctioned AI applications.

Key quote from the press release:

“The hardest problem in enterprise security right now is ensuring that sensitive data stays protected once employees put it into AI, whether sanctioned or not. Forcepoint’s approach is notably different, because it moves past visibility to enforcement that follows the data itself, which is what defensibility to auditors and boards actually requires. Knowing where your data goes is table stakes now. Proving it stays protected is the job across the enterprise, inside and outside of security.” — Roland Cloutier, strategic security advisor and former chief security officer at TikTok, ADP and EMC

As ChannelPro’s online director and tech editor for over a decade, Matt Whitlock has spent years blending sharp tech insight with digital know-how. He brings more than 25 years’ experience working in the technology industry to his reviews, analysis, and general musings about all things gadget and gear.

Images: Sophos, ITRC, NCC Group, Leostream, Omada, OWC, TalentLMS, TD Synnex, SonicWall, LinkedIn,