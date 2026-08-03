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Acer America
Acer America Corp. is a computer manufacturer of business and consumer PCs, notebooks, ultrabooks, projectors, servers, and storage products.

Location

333 West San Carlos Street
San Jose, California 95110
United States

WWW: acer.com

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August 3, 2026 |

FREE DOWNLOAD: Guide to choosing Copilot+ PCs

ChannelPro’s free MSP’s Field Guide to Choosing Copilot+ PCs helps you determine when the technology fits and when a standard Windows 11 PC may still be the smarter recommendation.


A Copilot+ badge does not automatically make a PC the right choice for every customer. Processor architecture, memory, storage, application compatibility, serviceability and lifecycle requirements still matter as much as the headline NPU specification.

ChannelPro’s free MSP’s Field Guide to Choosing Copilot+ PCs helps you determine when the technology fits and when a standard Windows 11 PC may still be the smarter recommendation.

Inside, we’ll show you how to:

  • Understand Copilot+ hardware requirements and what 40-plus TOPS really means.
  • Compare Arm- and x86-based systems without overlooking compatibility risks.
  • Match Copilot+ capabilities to different users, workloads and business needs.
  • Evaluate memory, storage, battery life, warranty and serviceability.
  • Recommend a full refresh, targeted pilot or conventional Windows 11 deployment.

Complete the form below to download this guide for free. A direct download link will appear on this page, and you will also receive an email with the link.

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