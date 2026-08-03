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Acer America Corp. is a computer manufacturer of business and consumer PCs, notebooks, ultrabooks, projectors, servers, and storage products.

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White Paper

August 3, 2026 |

FREE DOWNLOAD: Identifying ideal cybersecurity clients

This guide helps you zero in on the prospects and customers who are most likely to need, value, and invest in advanced cybersecurity protection.

This resource brought to you by:

Not every client is ready for full-scale cybersecurity, but some are, and they’re worth your attention. This guide helps you zero in on those prospects and customers who are most likely to need, value, and invest in advanced protections.

Inside, you’ll find:

  • The key traits of high-value cybersecurity clients
  • A ready-to-use checklist to help you assess your current client base
  • Guidance on how to turn observations into real sales conversations

Whether you’re building a security practice or refining one, this guide will help you focus your efforts on where they’ll have the most impact, with clients who are serious about protection and ready to grow with you.

Download the guide now and start targeting new clients.

Business Strategy, Managed Services, MSP Answer Center, Security

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How do I design an MSP case study that sells without bragging?

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Use these templates and messaging tips for creating authentic, results-driven case studies.

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Some MSPs mistake non-profit organizations as a poor investment. Rather, MSPs can tap into an unparalleled source of work — and more profits. 

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Patchbox.one review: Less cable chaos, more consistency

July 16, 2026 |

Patchbox.one and its retractable cables keep network racks cleaner, speed future maintenance and make proper cable management the default.

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FREE DOWNLOAD: 7 cybersecurity pitfalls MSPs must avoid

July 2, 2026 |

This guide outlines seven major cybersecurity pitfalls that MSPs must avoid and provides actionable strategies to protect your business, strengthen client relationships, and improve service profitability.

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MSSP Alert invites security businesses to submit their info and be considered for the industry’s most recognized annual ranking.

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MSP Answer Center is your go-to resource for real answers to real business challenges. We’ve covered everything from pricing to staffing to security, and we’re just getting started.

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