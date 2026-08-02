Too many vulnerabilities, not enough time: How MSPs can cut through the security noise

For MSPs, managing vulnerability data is both a business opportunity and a business risk. Customers expect cybersecurity protection. Regulators expect proof. Threat actors never stop.

Enter ConnectSecure, which was built to address that MSP reality head-on without more overwhelming noise. Rather, the company seeks to help service providers decide what actually matters.

“We are primarily a vulnerability and compliance management solution,” said Peter Bellini, CEO and co-founder of ConnectSecure. “That’s the primary reason why folks seek us out as far as a solution to help address pain points.”

Manage Vulnerability Data Chaos Into Clear Action

Bellini points to a shift that should concern every MSP. Exploitating vulnerabilities now is a common breach method by threat actors. “Over the last year, vulnerability management overtook phishing to be the No. 2 path to a breach,” he said.

That creates a massive operational challenge. Vulnerability scans rarely come back clean, so MSPs are often staring at thousands of findings across dozens of customers. The result is alert fatigue and stalled remediation.

MSPs can reduce alert fatigue by focusing on vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited. A best practice is to combine multiple data points — such as CVSS severity, EPSS exploitability scores, and CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities list. Plus, ConnectSecure enables tagging critical assets, a smart way to add business context to vulnerability data.

“You can tag, ‘This is the CFO’s computer,’ or, ‘This is our production server,’” Bellini said. “That helps MSPs categorize and understand the entire attack surface and what matters most to the businesses that they serve.”

Instead of boiling the ocean, MSPs should start with the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk to revenue and operations.

Compliance Without the Constant Catch-up

Compliance is another pain point that ConnectSecure tackles, especially for MSPs supporting regulated SMBs.

When standards change, keeping up is often a manual, error-prone process. Bellini said ConnectSecure updates controls as frameworks evolve.

“When those different governing bodies publish their updated controls, we’ll review that and put it into the platform,” he said. “Within a month, we make sure that those controls are updated so that you’re scanning the latest standard.”

The platform scans technical controls across more than a dozen frameworks, including PCI-DSS, NIST, and CIS. It also helps collect evidence and qualitative assessment data for clients. In other words, the grunt work MSPs don’t want to do manually. “We help MSPs get their end customers ready for an audit,” Bellini said.

AI with a Purpose, Not a Buzzword

While many vendors rushed to bolt AI onto their platforms, ConnectSecure waited. Bellini said that decision was intentional. “My CTO made a very, I almost feel like it’s a prophetic quote,” he said. “He said, ‘Peter, we want to solve problems, not create solutions.’”

The result is AI-ready reporting focused on prioritization and proof of value. Vulnerability management is noisy by nature. AI helps filter that noise into a clear, time-bound action plan. “In the next 30 days, instead of trying to worry about these 10,000 vulnerabilities, maybe let’s focus on these 100,” Bellini illustrated.

The reports also show trending data over time, giving MSPs a way to demonstrate outcomes, not just activity. “So, the MSP can show their value to their end customers,” he added.

That visibility matters when customers ask the hardest question of all: What am I paying you for?

Built by MSPs, for MSPs

ConnectSecure’s MSP-first mindset traces back to its roots.

Originally known as CyberCNS, the company was formed after Bellini and his team left ConnectWise following its 2019 acquisition by private equity giant Thoma Bravo. In speaking with MSPs, Bellini and his team asked a simple question: “What’s missing from your stack?”

The answer: Enterprise vulnerability tools weren’t built for multi-tenant MSP environments. “They were not integrating with ConnectWise PSA, AutoTask PSA — all of those integrations that the MSPs want built in natively,” he said.

To solve that, ConnectSecure first built what MSPs asked for. Then, it kept listening.

“It started with vulnerability management,” Bellini said. “Then they said, ‘We want compliance management. We want PII scanning. We want M365 scanning.’”

Growth followed through word of mouth, marketplace distribution, and a channel-driven feedback loop.

A Familiar Name, a New Chapter

Bellini’s last name is well known in the IT channel. His father is Arnie Bellini and his uncle is David Bellini, the storied co-founders of ConnectWise.

But ConnectSecure is not a sequel. It’s a response to a new set of problems. Just as MSPs moved from break-fix IT to managed services, Peter Bellini sees a similar dynamic in cybersecurity. “I think the channel’s going through another revolution,” he insisted. “A lot of MSPs are pivoting away from the break-fix model of cybersecurity to managed security.”

ConnectSecure positions itself squarely on the proactive side of that transition.

Protecting SMBs at Scale

Today, ConnectSecure protects more than 2.2 million assets. Bellini wants that number much higher. And his mission goes beyond technology.

“I want to help protect as much of the small to medium-sized businesses through the MSP channel as possible,” he emphasized. “The only way they can really get solid, affordable cybersecurity and IT services is through the MSP channel. So that’s really what we want to serve.”

For MSPs, success comes from prioritizing real risks and proving value — not chasing hype.

Anjali Fluker is managing editor of The ChannelPro Network, where she covers news, trends, and best practices for the MSP community. She specializes in telling the stories that matter to IT providers serving the SMB market. When she’s not reporting on the latest in managed services, she’s connecting with channel pros at industry events across the country.

This article has been updated. It originally published on 12/24/2025.

Images: AI generated by Copilot, Anjali Fluker/ChannelPro