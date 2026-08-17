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August 17, 2026 |

Letter from the Publisher: Opportunity is calling. MSPs should answer.

The annual Top 20 MSPs and Top 26 Profit-driving Solutions headline an issue focused on helping service providers prosper.

There has never been a better time to be an MSP willing to adapt. New technologies, changing customer expectations and an ever-evolving threat landscape are creating tremendous opportunities for service providers that are prepared to lead.

ChannelPro has had the privilege of meeting hundreds of MSPs already this year at our LIVE and DEFEND conferences across the country. Everywhere we go, we hear the same questions:

  • How do we grow profitably?
  • Which technologies deserve our attention?
  • How do we stay secure while helping our customers do the same?

Those conversations have helped shape the ChannelPro Special Report, Edition 3, 2026. Our cover package showcases two of the biggest reasons to be optimistic about the channel. We introduce our Top 20 MSPs for 2026. This feature highlights leading companies that are redefining what’s possible in managed services. We also unveil our Top 26 Profit-driving Solutions for 2026. This features innovative products and platforms that help providers build more efficient, profitable businesses.

Opportunities for service providers in this issue

Security is at the center of nearly every MSP conversation. But one of this issue’s most important takeaways is that success isn’t about buying more tools. Among the articles:

  • We explore why operational excellence, standardization and disciplined execution are the true competitive differentiators.
  • We lay out what’s not working with MSPs’ AI strategies along with practical guidance for the technology to deliver real operational results.
  • You’ll also find advice on evaluating your technology stack before tool sprawl gets out of hand.
  • We share a straightforward look at MSP valuation and the steps you can take today to increase the long-term value of your business, whether you’re planning to sell or simply build a stronger company.

Finally, don’t miss our PeertoPeer profile with Marissa Maldonado of Proda Technology. Her story reminds us that sustainable success is rarely built on one breakthrough moment. Instead, it comes from consistently making smart decisions that put customers, employees and the business on a stronger path.

Thank you for making ChannelPro part of your business. I hope you find ideas on these pages that you can put to work immediately. I look forward to seeing many of you as our ChannelPro event series continues across the country.

Michael Siggins

Founder and Publisher

The ChannelPro Network

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Featured image: Anjali Fluker/ChannelPro

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Strategy, Industry Events, Managed Services, Security

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Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud, Managed Services, Security, Software

ChannelPro’s Top 20 MSPs for 2026: Bold, relentlessly innovative leaders

August 18, 2026 |

These MSPs lead the channel with purpose, innovation and impact. They set the tone for exceptional IT services.

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26 Profit-driving Solutions Every MSP Should Know About in 2026

August 18, 2026 |

ChannelPro’s 26 Profit-driving Solutions for 2026 can help MSPs that serve SMBs optimize operations and increase customer satisfaction.

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August 18, 2026 |

These 5 overlooked opportunities could help you address client pain points and add recurring revenue.

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Key channel headlines: SonicWall launches MSP-focused endpoint security, ConnectSecure adds Microsoft 365 remediation and more

August 14, 2026 |

SonicWall, ConnectSecure and Blumira headline this week’s MSP roundup alongside new research and tools tackling ransomware, AI security, cyber resilience and the growing risks of agentic AI.

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The MSP AI gold rush is over. Now the real work begins.

August 13, 2026 |

Insights from GTIA’s Channel Visionaries Power Panel and new research on SMB AI adoption point to a new challenge for MSPs: moving beyond AI hype to become trusted business advisers.

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ChannelPro’s free MSP’s Field Guide to Deploying and Managing Copilot+ PCs helps you move from demonstration to a controlled, supportable deployment.

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