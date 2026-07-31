Take the stage at MSSP Alert Live: Your success story could reshape the industry

Complete the Top 250 survey, apply to speak and turn your MSSP’s real-world experience into industry credibility.

The most valuable guidance in managed security comes from real-world experience. MSSP leaders are best served when they can hear how their peers tested new ideas, responded to real incidents and learned what works under pressure.

MSSP Alert Live is designed to meet that need, and speaker applications are now open. MSSP Alert Live is a two-day virtual conference taking place Nov. 17-18, 2026. The event is built for MSSP leaders and security-focused MSPs that are hungry for practical strategies to scale their businesses.

It’s an opportunity to participate in candid, firsthand conversations about what is working now. Potential topics include risk mitigation, incident response, organizational growth and the tools reshaping security service delivery.

Speakers do not need to present a perfect success story. Some of the most valuable sessions begin with a difficult challenge or a strategy that needed major adjustment.

How to apply

Email speakers@msspalertlive.com by Sept. 30, 2026, with:

Your name, company, LinkedIn profile, city, state and contact information

Links to video clips from previous speaking engagements

Your preferred topics and areas of expertise

A proposed session title and short abstract

A recent headshot

Confirmation that you have read and accept the ChannelPro Network and MSSP Alert contributor agreement

Are you a Top 250 MSSP? It matters

MSSP leaders can gain an advantage in the MSSP Alert Live speaker selection process by completing the 2026 MSSP Alert Top 250 application.

The application gives the editorial team a clearer view of your company’s operations, expertise and market perspective, making it easier to identify leaders with valuable insights to share. The process is free, and all submitted financial, operational and contact information remains strictly confidential. Individual responses are not published, sold or shared with third parties.

The program also offers more ways than ever to earn recognition, including the flagship Top 250 MSSP list and awards for Most Innovative, Fastest Growing, Best Emerging, Best Mid-Market Focused and Best Enterprise Focused MSSP.

That recognition can lead to exposure across MSSP Alert, SC Media and ChannelPro, as well as opportunities for interviews, webinars, podcasts and event programming.

Why thought leadership and recognition matter

Industry recognition can establish credibility, while speaking gives MSSP leaders an opportunity to demonstrate the expertise behind it.

“What gets us noticed is a clear point of view by one of our experts applied to a real-world problem,” said Martin Summerhayes, managed services director at Northdoor PLC, which has been named an MSSP Alert Top 250 honoree.

The most effective speakers do not simply repeat familiar cybersecurity claims. They give the audience a clearer understanding of how their team thinks, what it has learned and how it approaches the problems MSSPs face every day.

“The companies that stand out are the ones willing to show their personality, share real stories and let people see the team behind the technology,” said Mike Bloomfield, president of Tekie Geek, a cybersecurity-focused MSP.

Speaking at MSSP Alert Live provides a platform to do exactly that: bring useful ideas, credible experience and the human expertise behind an MSSP directly to an industry audience.

The MSSP Alert Top 250 builds credibility

“Awards serve as valuable third-party validation,” said Tom Boyden, CEO of MSSP Legato Security, which is also an MSSP Alert Top 250 honoree. “They reinforce credibility with prospective customers, partners, investors and employees while helping organizations stand out in a competitive marketplace.”

That validation can be especially important for smaller businesses that may not have the internal expertise to evaluate a provider’s technical capabilities.

“Awards and recognition serve as third-party validation, especially for SMBs and midmarket companies that may not have the internal expertise to evaluate MSSPs on technical depth alone,” said Ajay Nawani, CEO of SharkStriker. “When a prospect sees that you have been recognized by an independent body, it shortens the trust-building cycle.”

SharkStriker’s inclusion in the MSSP Alert Top 250 for multiple consecutive years has helped demonstrate consistency, he said.

“It reinforces our position in the market and tells prospects that we are not a fly-by-night operation,” he said. “We have been consistently delivering results year after year. It is particularly meaningful because the list is curated by industry analysts who evaluate real capabilities, not just marketing claims.”

Recognition can strengthen vendor partnerships

Public speaking and awards can also inspire vendors to invest more in the relationship.

“Recognition such as the MSSP Alert 250 gives MSSPs independent validation they can bring to customers and provides vendors with another credibility signal when evaluating potential partners,” said John Maurer, channel sales director at Bitwarden. “It can create new relationships or create joint visibility for an existing one.”

Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security, described industry recognition as a “trust shortcut” that can benefit both MSSPs and their technology partners.

“Vendors are deciding which partners deserve meaningful investment, including engineering support, market development funds and early access to product roadmaps,” Burshan said. “A credible third-party ranking helps them distinguish providers with genuine operational maturity from the thousands making similar claims. When a vendor sees a partner on the list, the conversation can begin with ‘How do we grow together?’ instead of ‘Prove you can deliver.’”

MSSP Alert Live speaker application: Your next steps

Thought leadership works in much the same way as industry recognition. It opens doors for leaders to gain credibility by showcasing the strategies that work and breaking down the ones that don’t.

MSSP leaders who want to strengthen their standing in the speaker selection process should complete the 2026 MSSP Alert Top 250 applicationand submit a proposal to speak at the MSSP Alert Live virtual conference.

The survey gives the MSSP Alert team a deeper understanding of your business, while the speaker application gives you the chance to turn that experience into insight the entire industry can use. Complete the survey by Aug. 21 and apply to speak by Sept. 30.

Jonathan Browning is executive director of content and engagement for The ChannelPro Network. He has been a leader in the IT channel for close to a decade. He’s an avid fan and early adopter of technology. He believes that the managed services industry is the most important driver of economic growth and human innovation in today’s world.

Images: cherries – stock.adobe.com, Anton Gvozdikov