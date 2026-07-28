MSPs are leaving recurring revenue on the table by ignoring CTEM

Cyber insurers have changed the rules. Here’s what it means for your MSP and your clients.

If you’ve ever delivered a vulnerability assessment, sent the report and watched the engagement end, you’ve experienced the fundamental problem with point-in-time security. You find what’s exposed on one day. Everything that changes the next day is invisible until the next scan.

For years, that was acceptable. It isn’t anymore.

Cyber insurers across North America are rewriting their underwriting requirements for 2026. Annual questionnaires are being replaced with demands for continuous exposure evidence. Organizations that cannot demonstrate ongoing security visibility are facing premium increases, additional scrutiny, or policy limitations at renewal.

For MSPs, this creates two possibilities. Either your clients come to you asking how to satisfy their insurer and you have an answer. Or they go looking for someone who does.

What is CTEM and why does it matter for MSPs?

Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a framework defined by Gartner as a strategic approach to continuously identifying, prioritizing, validating and remediating security exposures across an organization’s environment. It moves security from a scheduled activity to an always-on operational capability.

The distinction matters practically. A traditional vulnerability scan tells you what was exposed on the day the scan ran. A CTEM platform tells you what is exposed right now, including assets that appeared yesterday, credentials that were breached last week, and attack paths that opened when a new cloud service was deployed this morning.

For MSPs managing multiple client environments, CTEM is the infrastructure that makes continuous security delivery operationally scalable. Instead of running a scan, producing a report and starting over, CTEM creates a persistent monitoring layer that generates ongoing value and ongoing revenue.

The recurring revenue gaps most MSPs are missing

Consider the economics of a typical vulnerability assessment engagement. An MSP charges a client for the scan. The report is delivered. The engagement closes. Three months later, the client environment has changed, new vulnerabilities have emerged, and the MSP has no visibility and no active relationship.

Now consider what happens when that same MSP delivers CTEM as a managed service. The platform monitors continuously. New findings are flagged automatically. Compliance evidence is generated with every scan cycle. The client pays monthly or annually for ongoing protection. Concurrently, the MSP builds a predictable, sticky revenue stream that doesn’t reset with each project.

The math is straightforward. A single client on an annual CTEM subscription generates recurring revenue year over year. Ten clients generate ten times that. The MSP’s operational overhead stays flat because the platform does continuous work.

This is the recurring revenue model that CTEM enables. It’s the model that most MSPs are not yet operating.

What cyber insurers are asking for

The shift in underwriting requirements is not theoretical. Insurers are updating their questionnaires and coverage conditions for 2026 renewals. The direction is consistent: continuous visibility over point-in-time evidence.

Specifically, underwriters are increasingly asking for:

Documentation of ongoing vulnerability monitoring, not just annual scan reports

Evidence that identified vulnerabilities are being actively remediated, not just logged

Compliance framework alignment across NIST, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, and HIPAA with current data

Proof of continuous external attack surface monitoring including dark web credential monitoring

MSPs that can generate this evidence automatically as a byproduct of their normal service delivery become indispensable to their clients at renewal time. MSPs that cannot are putting their clients in a difficult position — and themselves in a commoditized one.

The 5 things MSPs should look for in a CTEM platform

Not all security platforms marketed as CTEM actually deliver continuous exposure management. When evaluating options for your MSP practice, look for these five capabilities.

1. Continuous external attack surface monitoring

The platform should automatically discover and monitor all external-facing assets, domains, subdomains, shadow IT and cloud services without requiring manual asset uploads. New assets should be detected and assessed as they appear.

2. AI-guided remediation at the finding level

A scan report that lists vulnerabilities without telling your team how to fix them creates work without resolving risk. Look for

platforms that generate specific, asset-level remediation guidance automatically. This reduces the expertise burden on your team.

3. Automated compliance mapping

Every scan should automatically generate compliance outputs mapped to the frameworks your clients need (NIST, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA). This is the evidence package insurers and auditors are asking for, and it should be produced without additional labor.

4. White-label multitenant architecture

MSPs need to deliver under their own brand with complete data isolation between client environments. The platform should support branded dashboards, branded reports and a single management view across all clients.

5. Detection validation,not just vulnerability discovery

The most sophisticated CTEM platforms include Purple Team capability, executing real adversary techniques against client environments to validate whether existing SIEM and EDR detection rules actually fire. This moves beyond finding exposures to confirming that defenses work.

Learn more about this topic at ChannelPro’s Cyber Insurance Answer Center.

The September renewal window: Why timing matters now

MSPs serving healthcare and financial services clients face a concentrated renewal window every September. This is when insurance conversations happen, compliance audits are scheduled and clients make decisions about their security posture for the coming year.

MSPs that arrive at that conversation with continuous exposure evidence, documented scan history, compliance mapping, dark web monitoring results and remediation records have a fundamentally different conversation than the ones that arrive with last quarter’s point-in-time report.

The former are indispensable. The latter are replaceable.

Starting a CTEM engagement now gives MSPs several weeks of documented continuous monitoring history before September renewals. That evidence trail is the asset that changes the renewal conversation.

What this means for your MSP practice

CTEM is not a product category that exists in the future. It is the framework that leading MSPs are operationalizing today, driven by insurer requirements that are already active and compliance mandates that are already in effect.

The MSPs that move first build the recurring revenue relationships and the institutional knowledge that become durable competitive advantages. The MSPs that wait are playing catch-up in a market that has already moved.

The question for every MSP is not whether to add CTEM to their service portfolio; it’s how quickly they can get there before their clients start looking for someone who already has.

Mitchum Mohamed is founder and CEO of M-TECH Business Solutions. He also is the creator of ThreatClarity™, a continuous threat exposure management platform serving MSPs across Canada, the U.S. and the Gulf Cooperation Council. M-TECH has been delivering cybersecurity services since 2001. You can reach Mohamed at mmohamed@mtbs.ca.

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