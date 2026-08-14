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August 14, 2026 |

How EnTelegent Solutions EnVision Life Cycle Management turns visibility into recurring revenue

Learn how to grow recurring revenue with EnTelegent Solutions’ EnVision Life Cycle Management platform.

Managing telecom, mobility and network services presents an untapped MSP recurring revenue opportunity. Yet overseeing multiple carriers, contracts, invoices and inventories can be time-consuming and difficult to scale, leaving little room to build profitable recurring services.

EnTelegent Solutions aims to change that. Its EnVision Life Cycle Management (LCM) platform provides a centralized view of telecom, mobility and IT environments while simplifying MSP operations.

“Visibility creates opportunity,” said EnTelegent CEO Tom Turpin. “Lifecycle management transforms that opportunity into recurring revenue, stronger client retention and long-term account growth.”

Tom Turpin of EnTelegent Solutions

Tom Turpin

Turning visibility into new revenue

EnVision LCM consolidates inventory, billing, carrier management, reporting, MACD (moves, adds, changes and disconnects) activity, and support into one operational framework.

Instead of juggling spreadsheets, carrier portals and disconnected processes, MSPs gain a single source of truth for their clients’ environments. That visibility helps uncover billing discrepancies, duplicate or unused services, outdated technologies and contract optimization opportunities.

“EnVision LCM allows MSPs to move beyond project-based engagements by introducing ongoing lifecycle management services that generate recurring monthly revenue,” Turpin said.

Many EnTelegent partners begin with the EnVision Shared Savings program, often identifying telecom, wireless and internet-related savings of 20% or more. EnVision LCM then helps sustain those savings while creating ongoing managed services opportunities.

Scaling without adding headcount

Beyond cost optimization, EnVision LCM helps MSPs grow without significantly increasing operational overhead. EnTelegent’s U.S.-based lifecycle management specialists handle many of the administrative tasks associated with telecom and mobility management including carrier coordination, invoice administration inventory maintenance and MACD processing.

Under EnTelegent’s white-label model, the company serves as an extension of the provider’s team while the MSP remains in control of the customer relationship. The result is a more scalable business model. MSPs can support larger accounts, improve client satisfaction and expand recurring revenue streams without hiring more specialists.

Clients increasingly expect strategic guidance rather than one-time implementations. EnVision LCM provides MSPs with a framework that extends beyond telecom expense management. By centralizing lifecycle management, providers can strengthen customer relationships, create new service offerings and position themselves for long-term growth.

EnTelegent Solutions logo

Ready to turn visibility into recurring revenue? EnVision Life Cycle Management helps MSPs deliver greater value, improve client retention, and scale efficiently.

Visit EnVision LCM to learn more.

EnVision Life Cycle Management Benefits

  • Create new recurring monthly revenue streams.
  • Create a single system of record across telecom, mobility, and IT.
  • Reduce administrative overhead through automation and expert support.
  • Identify ongoing cost savings and optimization opportunities.
  • Scale services without adding specialized staff.
  • Simplify carrier management, billing, and MACD requests.
  • Improve inventory accuracy and reporting.
  • Strengthen customer retention through ongoing lifecycle management.

Images EnTelegent Solutions: 

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