3 Questions with Patrick Burgess, Nutbourne & Clearbenchmark

Patrick Burgess, co-founder of Nutbourne and Clearbenchmark, takes on three questions that MSPs want to know.

Patrick Burgess, co-founder of Nutbourne and Clearbenchmark, takes on three questions that MSPs want to know. We asked:

You have described the MSP market as unregulated and “wild” in a Linkedin post. What type of regulation does the industry need? What industry jargon drives you crazy and how can MSPs stick to laymans terms? What’s a small thing that MSPs can do to make Quarterly Business reviews better?

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Meet Patrick Burgess

In 2011, Patrick co-founded Nutbourne Ltd, an MSP, and has successfully steered its technical operations through the ups and downs of the last 12 years. Over this time, he has become passionate about industry collaboration and organisations learning from each other.

In 2020, Patrick launched Clearbenchmark, a tool designed to aid Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in enhancing client relationships, increasing retention and attracting new clientele. This tool offers straightforward, prebuilt benchmarks, enabling MSPs to quickly improve their client services. Clearbenchmark helps MSPs reduce their clients’ risks and simultaneously drive their own revenue growth, all the while maintaining adherence to industry best practices.

Source: LinkedIn

About Nutbourne & Clearbenchmark

Nutbourne was founded to support people and solve their problems, offering a service that can cover all of a business’ needs from one source. That’s why our team assist people and their systems, as well providing high level consultancy, that we monitor consistently and improve when needed.

Clearbenchmark gives MSPs a structured way to understand where clients stand, communicate risk clearly, and plan improvements with confidence, without adding extra admin or complexity.

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