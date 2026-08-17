EventsAdvertiseFree Resources
Most Popular Topics
Free MSP Resources
ChannelPro Awards
Most Popular Topics
Free MSP Resources
ChannelPro Awards
Most Popular Topics
Free MSP Resources
ChannelPro Awards
Most Popular Topics
Free MSP Resources
ChannelPro Awards
Include:
Events
Advertise
Search
Tech
Cybersecurity
Business Strategy
Channel Insights
ANSWER CENTER
AI Compliance Cybersecurity Pricing More
Stay Connected
Acer America
Acer America Corp. is a computer manufacturer of business and consumer PCs, notebooks, ultrabooks, projectors, servers, and storage products.

Location

333 West San Carlos Street
San Jose, California 95110
United States

WWW: acer.com

ChannelPro Network Awards

Desktop Hardware
Hybrid/Convertible PC
hello 2
hello 3
 Navigation Click to expand options.

Business Strategy

Topics

Video

August 17, 2026 |

3 Questions with Patrick Burgess, Nutbourne & Clearbenchmark

Patrick Burgess, co-founder of Nutbourne and Clearbenchmark, takes on three questions that MSPs want to know.

Patrick Burgess, co-founder of Nutbourne and Clearbenchmark, takes on three questions that MSPs want to know. We asked:

  1. You have described the MSP market as unregulated and “wild” in a Linkedin post. What type of regulation does the industry need?
  2. What industry jargon drives you crazy and how can MSPs stick to laymans terms?
  3. What’s a small thing that MSPs can do to make Quarterly Business reviews better?

Meet Patrick Burgess

In 2011, Patrick co-founded Nutbourne Ltd, an MSP, and has successfully steered its technical operations through the ups and downs of the last 12 years. Over this time, he has become passionate about industry collaboration and organisations learning from each other.

In 2020, Patrick launched Clearbenchmark, a tool designed to aid Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in enhancing client relationships, increasing retention and attracting new clientele. This tool offers straightforward, prebuilt benchmarks, enabling MSPs to quickly improve their client services. Clearbenchmark helps MSPs reduce their clients’ risks and simultaneously drive their own revenue growth, all the while maintaining adherence to industry best practices.

Source: LinkedIn

About Nutbourne & Clearbenchmark

Nutbourne was founded to support people and solve their problems, offering a service that can cover all of a business’ needs from one source. That’s why our team assist people and their systems, as well providing high level consultancy, that we monitor consistently and improve when needed.

Clearbenchmark gives MSPs a structured way to understand where clients stand, communicate risk clearly, and plan improvements with confidence, without adding extra admin or complexity.

More Videos

➡️ Want more practical advice, trends, and predictions? We’ve got more “3 Questions” videos and other great short form video content.

Business Strategy, Managed Services

Related Resources, Video

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Strategy, Cloud, Hardware, Industry Events, Managed Services, Security, Software

5 overlooked ways MSPs can boost recurring revenue

August 18, 2026 |

These 5 overlooked opportunities could help you address client pain points and add recurring revenue.

Read More
Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Strategy, Industry Events, Managed Services, Security

Letter from the Publisher: Opportunity is calling. MSPs should answer.

August 17, 2026 |

The annual Top 20 MSPs and Top 26 Profit-driving Solutions headline an issue focused on helping service providers prosper.

Read More
Business Strategy, Managed Services, Partner Programs

How EnTelegent Solutions EnVision Life Cycle Management turns visibility into recurring revenue

August 14, 2026 |

Learn how to grow recurring revenue with EnTelegent Solutions’ EnVision Life Cycle Management platform.

Read More
Business Strategy, Managed Services

6 leadership lessons Proda Technology’s CEO learned while building a family-owned MSP

August 14, 2026 | Marissa Maldonado

Marissa Maldonado offers practical strategies for leading and growing a modern MSP.

Read More
Business Strategy, Industry Events, Managed Services, Networking

ChannelPro LIVE: Parsippany gives Northeast MSPs strategies to grow smarter

August 14, 2026 |

MSPs from New Jersey, New York and the surrounding Northeast gathered for two days of practical advice on cybersecurity, AI, profitability and sustainable growth.

Read More

Free MSP Resources

 Business Tools
 Video
 Business Tools
 Podcast
 Business Tools

Editor’s Choice

ChannelCon 2026: For MSPs looking to scale, connection becomes a business strategy

August 10, 2026 |

GTIA’s three-day event highlighted why partnerships, trust and a strong channel community are becoming increasingly important as MSP responsibilities grow.

Read More

FREE DOWNLOAD: Guide to deploying and managing Copilot+ PCs

August 3, 2026 |

ChannelPro’s free MSP’s Field Guide to Deploying and Managing Copilot+ PCs helps you move from demonstration to a controlled, supportable deployment.

Read More

Snapdragon X2 gives MSPs a reason to reconsider Arm PCs

July 31, 2026 |

Qualcomm’s second-generation PC platform makes Arm-based Windows systems easier to take seriously, but MSPs still need to know where they fit and where x86 remains the safer bet.

Read More

Take the stage at MSSP Alert Live: Your success story could reshape the industry

July 31, 2026 |

Complete the Top 250 survey, apply to speak and turn your MSSP’s real-world experience into industry credibility.

Read More

Patchbox.one review: Less cable chaos, more consistency

July 16, 2026 |

Patchbox.one and its retractable cables keep network racks cleaner, speed future maintenance and make proper cable management the default.

Read More

Who are the top security providers in the IT channel? Applications open for the Top 250 MSSPs

June 9, 2026 |

MSSP Alert invites security businesses to submit their info and be considered for the industry’s most recognized annual ranking.

Read More

MSP Answer Center

June 4, 2026 |

MSP Answer Center is your go-to resource for real answers to real business challenges. We’ve covered everything from pricing to staffing to security, and we’re just getting started.

Read More

Explore ChannelPro

Events

Reach Our Audience

400 Madison Ave. Suite 6C
New York, NY 10017
Copyright © ChannelPro Network. All rights reserved. All trademarks, logos, and copyrights are property of their respective owners.