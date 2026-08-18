26 Profit-driving Solutions Every MSP Should Know About in 2026

In the managed services business, profitable growth rarely comes from simply piling on more work. The real opportunity is finding smarter ways to operate, serve clients and package the services they increasingly need. Across cybersecurity, automation, networking, compliance, resilience and beyond, the right solutions can help MSPs sharpen efficiency. They can strengthen customer relationships while creating new sources of recurring revenue.

To help identify those opportunities, ChannelPro tapped into MSP experts and the ChannelPro Advisory Group to compile this year’s list of Top 26 Profit-driving Solutions for IT solutions companies serving SMBs. Chosen with practical business impact in mind, these technologies and platforms can help MSPs improve service delivery, differentiate their offerings and build a more profitable practice.

If these solutions are not already part of your stack, they are well worth a closer look.

DRaaS 11:11 Systems’ DRaaS gives MSPs a disaster recovery and business continuity service built to keep client environments running through cyberattacks, hardware failures, natural disasters and other disruptions. It’s a win for clients in the form of faster recovery, stronger resilience and less business risk, and a win for MSPs that get a high-value recurring service opportunity backed by flexible design, managed recovery options, simplified pricing and 24/7/365 support. Website: 11:11 Systems

Absolute Resilience Absolute Resilience is an endpoint resilience platform that helps organizations maintain visibility, control and self-healing capabilities across their device fleets. It helps keep critical security and management applications healthy even when devices are remote, tampered with or hard to reach. Best of all, it creates a stickier managed endpoint service that supports stronger compliance conversations, faster remediation and premium security packages. Website: Absolute Security

Atakama Browser Security Atakama Browser Security turns the browsers users already work in every day into managed security endpoints with visibility and control over web activity, SaaS usage, AI prompts, credentials, extensions and data movement. It closes a major blind spot around shadow AI, risky passwords and browser-based data leakage. This creates a fast-deploying browser security service with multitenant management, flexible pricing, client-ready reporting and clear QBR value. Website: Atakama

Aura Business for MSPs Aura Business for MSPs is a privacy-first BYOD security offering designed to protect employees who use personal devices for work without forcing invasive device management. This helps close the gap around unmanaged users, identity theft, online privacy, passwords, VPN protection and personal-device risk. MSPs can leverage it to open up a differentiated, employee-friendly security add-on that can expand account coverage and create recurring revenue beyond traditional endpoint management. Website: Aura Business

Managed XDR Barracuda Managed XDR gives MSPs a managed detection and response service that combines 24/7 security operations expertise with threat detection, investigation and response across client environments. It delivers stronger protection and faster response without the cost of building an internal SOC. The profit upside for MSPs is the ability to create a scalable cybersecurity service that can increase recurring revenue and reduce alert fatigue while strengthening security and compliance packages. Website: Barracuda

Cloaked for Business Cloaked for Business is an employee privacy and identity protection platform that helps reduce personal data exposure across the web, phone, email and online accounts. It takes endpoint protection to a different level by protecting the people behind the endpoints with identity theft insurance, data broker removal, virtual identities and more. It’s a unique and differentiated security offering that extends protection beyond devices and deepens client relationships, which has serious profit upside for MSPs. Website: Cloaked

PowerPanel Cloud Pro CyberPower PowerPanel Cloud Pro is a cloud-based UPS monitoring and management platform built for distributed power protection environments that helps prevent power events from becoming downtime by giving IT teams visibility into UPS status, alerts, event history and battery health. MSPs, in turn, can take an often-overlooked infrastructure need into a manageable recurring service with unlimited UPS monitoring, role-based access, SSO, and monthly billing. Website: CyberPower

CISO Intelligence Cynomi CISO Intelligence is an AI-powered cyber advisory platform that helps MSPs deliver vCISO-style guidance, policies, plans, reports and risk prioritization at scale. Your clients gets more strategic security direction and expert guidance from your team, allowing MSPs to create a profitable advisory service path by helping technicians produce client-ready recommendations, QBR content and compliance-focused deliverables without adding senior security headcount. Website: Cynomi

Druva Data Security Cloud Druva Data Security Cloud is a fully managed, cloud-native data protection and cyber resilience platform for enterprise, cloud, SaaS and end-user workloads. It’s a great way to simplify backup, immutable recovery, threat response and governance without additional backup infrastructure. Plus, it creates a scalable data protection service with centralized management, reduced operational overhead, and room for higher-value recovery, compliance and resilience offerings. Website: Druva

Touchpoint Clients have real deliverability and spoofing risks that need attention. EasyDMARC TouchPoint is a lead generation and sales automation tool that helps MSPs identify organizations with email authentication gaps across DMARC, SPF, and DKIM. There’s money to be made turning those gaps into prioritized prospects, decision-maker contacts and CRM-ready workflows, plus natural opportunities to sell DMARC, Microsoft 365 hardening, email security and compliance services. Website: EasyDMARC

FlexPoint Platform FlexPoint is a payments and billing automation platform designed around the MSP quote-to-cash and invoice-to-cash workflow. Clients will love a more convenient payment experience through branded portals, AutoPay, ACH, credit card, and financing options, while helping MSPs improve cash flow, reduce collections work, automate reconciliation, connect PSA and accounting systems and protect margins by making billing less manual and more predictable. Website: FlexPoint

365 Total Protection Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection is a tiered Microsoft 365 security, backup, compliance and awareness suite built for partners protecting M365 environments that combines email security, advanced threat protection, encryption, archiving, continuity, backup and security awareness. MSPs can profit by creating flexible service tiers that can expand recurring revenue while simplifying delivery through one vendor stack. Website: Hornetsecurity

Managed Security Platform The Huntress Managed Security Platform gives MSPs human-led managed security for SMB clients without requiring them to build their own SOC. Your clients get 24/7 threat detection and response across areas such as EDR, identity threats, SIEM, and security awareness. MSPs get the ability to create a practical path to higher-value managed security services with expert backing, lower alert burden and stronger protection at scale. Website: Huntress

iboss MSP & MSSP Platform The iboss MSP and MSSP Platform gives partners a cloud-native SASE service that brings secure web gateway, ZTNA, CASB, DLP, browser isolation and optional SD-WAN into a multitenant platform. For clients, it modernizes security for users, apps, and data wherever work happens. For MSPs, it creates a recurring cloud security offering with faster provisioning, centralized management, unified billing and less dependence on hardware-heavy firewall models. Website: iboss

Complete ProtectTM IRONSCALES Complete Protect is an integrated cloud messaging security platform that protects Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Microsoft Teams from phishing, business email compromise, account takeover, credential harvesting and related threats. Extending protection beyond email with automated response, proactive threat hunting, virtual SOC support and security awareness training is a win for your clients. It creates a higher-value messaging security service that is fast to deploy and easy to package is a win for your pocketbook. Website: IRONSCALES

Josys SaaS Management Platform Josys is a unified identity security and governance platform. It focuses on discovering, governing, monitoring, and securing human, machine and AI identities across SaaS applications. Reducing shadow IT, unmanaged identity risk, policy drift and offboarding gaps is good for your customers. A multitenant platform that creates new managed services around identity governance, access reviews, SaaS cost optimization, and AI sprawl control is good for you. Website: Josys

Kaseya Intelligence Kaseya has gone all in on AI, and Kaseya Intelligence is the fruit of that labor. It’s an AI and automation layer that connects data and workflows across the Kaseya platform. This helps MSP teams work more efficiently. It helps reduce tool switching, automate routine tasks, surface operational and profitability insights, and stretch existing staff capacity without adding headcount. That means your customers can expect improved responsiveness, consistency, reporting and service quality — a winning combination that keeps customers happy. Website: Kaseya

Liongard MCP Liongard MCP connects AI tools and workflows to LiongardIQ’s structured client environment data. This makes asset intelligence more usable for automation and analysis. That means faster answers, better documentation and more proactive management of configurations and changes. Plus, it creates a way to make AI useful inside service operations. Meanwhile, it reduces custom integration work and unlocks new workflow efficiencies. Website: Liongard

Cove Data Protection N-able Cove Data Protection is a cloud-first backup and recovery platform for servers, workstations, Microsoft 365 and other business data. It provides encrypted, ransomware-resilient protection with flexible recovery and no appliance-heavy footprint. For MSPs, it simplifies backup operations through one multitenant dashboard, reduces infrastructure overhead, and supports profitable data protection services with predictable recurring revenue. Website: N-able

Nx Witness Network Optix Nx Witness is an intelligent video management system for building scalable surveillance, monitoring and physical security solutions. It brings cameras, IoT devices, analytics, custom layouts, failover, and local, cloud or hybrid storage into a flexible security platform. MSPs can unlock an adjacent managed physical security revenue stream with opportunities for monitoring, integrations, storage, maintenance and vertical-specific solutions. Website: Network Optix

Active Containment QuellSecure Active Containment is a ransomware containment layer that sits between detection and disaster recovery when an attack gets through. It limits blast radius, supports active-defense and compliance conversations and reduces the chance that one incident becomes a business-halting crisis. This creates a clear per-seat recurring revenue service that strengthens renewal conversations and protects margins by reducing costly recovery work. Website: QuellSecure

QuoteWerks CPQ Software QuoteWerks CPQ Software helps MSPs configure, price, quote, propose and close technology deals more quickly and accurately. Clearer proposals help your clients purchase faster and with cleaner handoffs from quote to project. MSPs get reduced quote errors, controlled discounts and margins, integration with CRM, PSA, distributors, accounting, payments, and leasing tools. More importantly, it helps sales teams move deals from opportunity to cash faster. Website: QuoteWerks

ZeroPassword Secret Double Octopus ZeroPassword is a passwordless authentication platform for MSPs. It replaces passwords with phishing-resistant MFA across cloud, on-premises, legacy, VPN and SSO environments. Your customers will enjoy reduced credential risk and login friction. Meanwhile, MSPs can offer a profitable identity security service with multitenant management, AD and Entra ID integrations, policy controls, flexible pricing, and partner enablement. Best of all, everyone will get a reason to say “Secret Double Octopus” in regular, everyday conversations. Website: Secret Double Octopus

SonicWall Unified Management SonicWall Unified Management gives MSPs a centralized platform for managing SonicWall firewalls, switches, access points, endpoints, MDR, alerts, policies, reporting and more. For clients, it improves consistency and security oversight across distributed environments. For MSPs, it reduces tool switching, streamlines repetitive work with SonicWall’s AI-powered assistant. It also helps scale managed security operations across more accounts. Website: SonicWall

Fractional Tier 3 Support T3 Tech Partners provides fractional Tier 3 and Level 3 technical support for MSPs. They receive senior engineering help without hiring full-time specialists. Clients get faster resolution of complex tickets, escalations, migrations, networking and advanced troubleshooting. MSPs get expanded technical capacity that protects profitability and speeds project closeout. The businesses can take on higher-value work without the payroll hit. Website: T3 Tech Partners