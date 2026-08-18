ChannelPro’s Top 20 MSPs for 2026: Bold, relentlessly innovative leaders

These MSPs lead the channel with purpose, innovation and impact. They set the tone for exceptional IT services.

MEET CHANNELPRO’S TOP 20 MSPS FOR 2026, a standout group of service providers raising the bar for the entire industry. Handpicked by ChannelPro’s editorial team and some of the channel’s most trusted vendors and consultants, the honorees represent the channel’s best. These MSPs go beyond technical know-how.

They lead with purpose.

They share insights across digital platforms and educate clients.

They’re skilled at building community.

They pursue certifications that sharpen their edge.

They offer innovative, specialized services that deliver real value.

Equally important, they invest in their people and the communities they serve.

This list isn’t about size or scale. It’s about impact.

Keep reading to meet 20 MSPs that are redefining what it means to lead in 2026 and shaping the channel’s future.

5K Technical Services 5K Technical Services puts business goals ahead of technology through its “Humanizing IT” approach. President and CEO Corey Kirkendoll, also a ChannelPro Advisory Group member, says his focus is on helping small and midsized businesses (SMBs) plan three to five years ahead. This strategy gives them enterprise-level IT, cybersecurity and AI guidance without the big-company price tag. TOP EXECUTIVE: Corey Kirkendoll

FOUNDED: 2006

HEADQUARTERS: Allen, Texas

WEBSITE: 5ktech.com “I started 5K to give small and midsized businesses the same level of technology and security that big companies have — without the big company price tag. Almost 20 years later, my mission hasn’t changed, whether we’re talking managed IT, cybersecurity or helping clients adopt AI the right way. At the end of the day, we want business leaders to grow their business while we handle the rest.” — Corey Kirkendoll ARS Technology ARS Technology has spent more than 30 years bringing enterprise IT best practices to small and midsized businesses. CEO Alex Serrano has guided the company’s evolution from hardware deployments to managed cloud and cybersecurity services, emphasizing long-term security strategies. That approach helps the MSP’s clients build resilient IT environments while adapting to evolving technology. TOP EXECUTIVE: Alex Serrano

FOUNDED: 1995

HEADQUARTERS: Elmhurst, Illinois

WEBSITE: arstechnology.com “You don’t know how strong you are until something breaks. That’s when you realize how strong you are and how you handle it. The key is you have to be ready with that answer.” — Alex Serrano, at ChannelPro DEFEND: Chicago August eTech Rather than serving every business, August eTech focuses on organizations in highly regulated industries, notably life sciences and biotechnology. CEO and Chief Information Officer Janice Mahlmann expanded the company from an MSP to a provider of advanced managed security services. The MSSP is a “freestanding IT department,” delivering cybersecurity and compliance strategies to clients in the U.S., Asia and Europe. TOP EXECUTIVE: Janice A. Mahlmann

FOUNDED: 2001

HEADQUARTERS: Monmouth Junction, New Jersey

WEBSITE: augustetech.com “We offer the expertise of an entire team — including data security specialists, desktop technicians, firewall and network engineers, cloud management professionals, and cybersecurity experts — for the price of a single full-time IT employee.” — Janice Mahlmann AvTek Solutions Inc. AvTek Solutions is redefining the MSP role by combining managed IT, cybersecurity and compliance with strategic business guidance. Its education-first approach helps organizations in regulated industries reduce risk, navigate emerging technologies like AI and make informed decisions. That commitment earned CEO and Co-founder Wayne Hunter the 2025 MSP Titan of the Industry Award for Compliance. TOP EXECUTIVE: Wayne Hunter

FOUNDED: 2004

HEADQUARTERS: Allen, Texas

WEBSITE: avteksolutions.com “Today’s organizations need a trusted advisor who understands business risk, cybersecurity, compliance and the impact technology has on long-term success. We’re committed to helping businesses use technology as a competitive advantage rather than a source of uncertainty.” — Wayne Hunter BASE Solutions LLC BASE Solutions has differentiated itself with deep expertise in the legal industry. After seeing firsthand the shortcomings of one-size-fits-all managed services, President and CEO Atul Bhagat created an MSP that tailors technology, security, support and compliance strategies to each law firm’s unique business and regulatory requirements. This established the MSP as a long-term strategic adviser for its clients. TOP EXECUTIVE: Atul Bhagat

FOUNDED: 2009

HEADQUARTERS: Vienna, Virginia

WEBSITE: basesolutionsllc.com “In short, we build managed services around the client, not the other way around. As technology evolves and AI becomes more prevalent, it is important to truly become a strategic partner to your clients to truly differentiate yourself.” — Atul Bhagat Circle MSP Circle MSP operates on the philosophy that strong cybersecurity starts with strong people. President Max Razaqui has fostered a culture of continuous training, career development and accountability, helping employees deliver consistent guidance on security and risk. That people-first focus, along with customized technology strategies, has made the company a trusted technology partner for Southern California businesses. TOP EXECUTIVE: Max Razaqui

FOUNDED: 1989

HEADQUARTERS: Irvine, California

WEBSITE: circlemsp.com “The people running Circle are the people running your account. Most managed service providers grow by adding layers. Circle grew the other way: privately owned, regionally led and reachable by name when something matters.” — The Circle MSP Team Clarity Technology Solutions Clarity Technology Solutions has built its business on operational discipline and continuous improvement. Founder and President Jason Comstock has refined the MSP’s service delivery, performance metrics and business processes to support long-term growth without sacrificing quality. That disciplined approach helps Clarity align technology strategies with measurable business outcomes for its clients. TOP EXECUTIVE: Jason Comstock

FOUNDED: 2005

HEADQUARTERS: Plain City, Ohio

WEBSITE: clarityts.com “Our success is measured by the results our clients achieve, the risks we help them avoid and the long-term partnerships we build. We remain committed to helping organizations innovate with confidence while delivering personal service and accountability.” — Jason Comstock Clever Ducks Clever Ducks prioritizes its relationships with clients through its dedicated “Wing” model. Head Quack Peter Kardel and Co-founder Amy Kardel established the service model, in which every client works with a small team that understands its business, systems and staff. AI supports that approach by automating routine work, freeing employees to focus on strategic problem-solving and client relationships. TOP EXECUTIVES: Amy Kardel; Peter Kardel

FOUNDED: 1992

HEADQUARTERS: San Luis Obispo, California

WEBSITE: cleverducks.com “As AI reshapes what an MSP can do, the winning move is to become more human than ever. We automate the mundane so our people can spend their time creating, problem solving and taking the business to the next level.” — Amy Kardel DTC Inc. DTC has grown from a dental IT specialist into a trusted managed services provider by embracing continuous improvement. Founder and CEO Steve McNamara has cultivated a culture of agility, encouraging the team to adapt quickly while delivering responsive, consultative service. That philosophy has helped DTC become a leading dental IT support provider in the Mid-Atlantic. TOP EXECUTIVE: Steve McNamara

FOUNDED: 1999

HEADQUARTERS: Sparks Glencoe, Maryland

WEBSITE: dtctoday.com “DTC is always on top of any issues that may arise and keeps on top of cyber threats. They answer our questions quickly, and everyone we have worked with has been very knowledgeable and friendly.” — Dr. Ian Shuman, DDS, DTC client Forthright Technology Partners Forthright took an uncommon path to managed services. After establishing itself as an award-winning Citrix Platinum Partner serving enterprise customers, CEO Rory Sanchez, a ChannelPro Advisory Group member, expanded the business into managed services focused on secure modern infrastructure, digital transformation and business optimization through data, automation and AI. The MSP recently launched a division, DigitalNow, to help clients accelerate digital adoption. TOP EXECUTIVE: Rory Sanchez

FOUNDED: 1992

HEADQUARTERS: Weston, Florida

WEBSITE: forthright.com “We start with a security-first approach to MSP services, but that’s just where the journey begins. A digitally optimized business that takes advantage of today’s data-driven technologies is the destination. We believe that the digital future that the IT industry has been promising for the last 20 years is no longer in the future. We are living in the DigitalNow.” — Rory Sanchez Jatag Solutions Jatag Solutions combines the personal attention of a local MSP with enterprise-level cybersecurity expertise. Founder and CEO Jason Thomas built the company around education, security and AI integration, helping clients develop long-term technology strategies rather than reacting to problems. The MSP also supports stronger professional standards through its membership in the National Society of IT Service Providers. TOP EXECUTIVE: Jason Thomas

FOUNDED: 2008

HEADQUARTERS: Woodridge, Illinois

WEBSITE: jatag.com “By creating a working partnership with our customers, we can show an understanding of their markets, speak their business language, and demonstrate how technology creates real value, rather than simply promoting the latest shiny tech.” — Jason Thomas Logic Speak Logic Speak built its growth strategy around community impact. CEO and Founder Jason Etheridge created the company’s “Backyard Strategy,” which combines managed IT and cybersecurity services with local investment. In 2025, the MSP contributed more than $30,000 to nonprofits and logged more than 100 volunteer hours. The company seeks to partner with and acquire like-minded MSPs to expand the strategy. TOP EXECUTIVE: Jason Etheridge

FOUNDED: 2004

HEADQUARTERS: Alpharetta, Georgia

WEBSITE: logicspeak.com “Our mission at Logic Speak is to use our abilities and technology to have a positive impact on the lives of our clients, employees, and community. Great technology can transform organizations, but lasting success is measured by the positive impact we leave. That mission influences every decision we make.” — Adam Bieber, director of business development MacSolutions Plus MacSolutions Plus has carved out a rare niche, combining Apple Authorized Service Provider status with full-service Windows support under one roof. Drawing on more than two decades of hands-on repair experience, CEO Garret Cleversley evolved the business into a modern MSP. Today, the MSP manages mixed environments while expanding affordable device lifecycle management. TOP EXECUTIVE: Garret Cleversley

FOUNDED: 2001

HEADQUARTERS: East Amherst, New York

WEBSITE: macsolutionsplus.com “We’re proof that a local repair shop can evolve into a modern MSP without losing its roots. Our advice to peers: don’t outsource the hard, hands-on work. Owning the full stack, from cracked screens to managed infrastructure, builds the trust that keeps clients for decades.” — Garret Cleversley NerdsToGo — Alexandria, VA Rather than treating compliance as a checklist, NerdsToGo — Alexandria, VA helps government contractors turn CMMC requirements into practical technology and security programs. Owner and CEO Regis DeVeaux established the business around simplifying cybersecurity for highly regulated organizations. The MSP emphasizes sustainable security strategies that support long-term business growth. Since opening, the MSP has expanded throughout the Washington, D.C., region. TOP EXECUTIVE: Regis DeVeaux

FOUNDED: 2020

HEADQUARTERS: Alexandria, Virginia

WEBSITE: nerdstogo.com/alexandria-va “We help SMB leaders use technology to protect their organizations, improve performance, and confidently pursue new opportunities.” — Regis DeVeaux Net Friends Inc. CEO John Snyder built Net Friends’ growth strategy on disciplined processes. Once those were established, the MSP amplified them with automation and internally developed AI. The strategy eliminated more than 400 hours of work each month. It also supports the MSP’s 96% client retention rate and a Net Promoter Score of 95—all without requiring long-term client contracts. TOP EXECUTIVE: John Snyder

FOUNDED: 1997

HEADQUARTERS: Durham, North Carolina

WEBSITE: netfriends.com “Net Friends’ edge is culture paired with automation. Freeing the team from repetitive tasks lets them focus on providing unexpectedly friendly service. ‘Our Power Is Our People™’ reflects the company’s culture and the real impact that has on its clients.” — John Snyder Ontech Systems Inc. Ontech has built its reputation by helping Greater Milwaukee businesses navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape. President and Partner Mark Dohnal has championed a proactive approach to cybersecurity, treating it as more than simply another IT service. That commitment helps businesses across eastern Wisconsin strengthen security while preparing for long-term growth. TOP EXECUTIVES: Mike Piotrowski; Mark Dohnal

FOUNDED: 2004

HEADQUARTERS: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

WEBSITE: ontech.com “Ontech’s leadership team has been intentional about how cybersecurity fits into the company’s broader mission. Advanced security was not treated as a growth lever, but a responsibility tied to the trust Ontech has built with local businesses over two decades.” — Cyberleaf, vendor partner ROI Technology Inc. ROI Technology develops its own automation and management tools rather than relying solely on vendors’ off-the-shelf stacks. Business Leader Jasper Grewal made security-conscious AI adoption a core discipline. That approach helps SMB customers operate with the efficiency of a larger organization without weakening least-privilege controls. Thoughtful integration, not more tools, is the industry’s next competitive advantage, according to Grewal. TOP EXECUTIVE: Jasper Grewal

FOUNDED: 2014

HEADQUARTERS: Marysville, Washington

WEBSITE: roitechnologyinc.com “The next real differentiator in this industry won’t be which tools you buy, but how thoughtfully you wire them together and how seriously you take the security tradeoffs that come with automation and AI.” — Jasper Grewal Scarlett Group Founded by IT auditors, Scarlett Group approaches managed services through the lens of governance, risk and long-term business strategy. CEO and President Tom “Birdie” Birdsong continues that approach, helping organizations align technology with business goals while delivering measurable results. The company’s growth has earned repeated recognition, including the Inc. 5000, Jacksonville Business Journal Fast 50 lists and the Channel Futures MSP 501. TOP EXECUTIVES: Brian Chancey; Tom Birdsong (pictured)

FOUNDED: 2007

HEADQUARTERS: Orange Park, Florida

WEBSITE: scarlettgroup.com “The Scarlett Group exists to simplify IT, save resources, foster growth and facilitate innovation. We enable you to focus on your core business objectives. We do this by providing the latest technology with transformational results.” — Scarlett Group mission statement T3 MSP Cybersecurity and IT Adolfo Montenegro acquired T3 MSP in late 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As CEO, he transformed the longtime computer repair business into a fast-growing managed IT and cybersecurity provider by investing in people, standardized processes and personalized service. Since 2020, the MSP has doubled its revenue and is expanding through organic growth and acquisitions. TOP EXECUTIVE: Adolfo Montenegro

FOUNDED: 2007

HEADQUARTERS: Concord, North Carolina

WEBSITE: t3managedit.com “We focus on standardization, security, and proactive support to help our clients reduce risk, improve productivity, and gain maximum value from their technology investments. Our success is measured by long-term client relationships and an unwavering focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience.” — Michael Montenegro, director of managed services (pictured) Tech Rage IT Tech Rage IT pairs an “obsessive” customer-first culture with operational excellence. CEO and Co-founder Erica Martinez-Rose prioritizes clear communication, transparency and empathy while using automation to streamline operations and improve efficiency. The MSP hires and trains for customer service first, which matters just as much as its technical expertise. TOP EXECUTIVE: Erica Martinez-Rose

FOUNDED: 2015

HEADQUARTERS: Longwood, Florida

WEBSITE: techrageit.com “There is always more to learn. The technology landscape changes constantly, and so does the challenge of building and running a successful business. We have benefited tremendously from the knowledge, experiences and support of other business owners and industry peers.” — Erica Martinez-Rose

➡️ Also from this issue: ChannelPro’s Top 26 Profit-driving Solutions for 2026

Anjali Fluker is managing editor of The ChannelPro Network, where she covers news, trends and best practices for the MSP community. She specializes in telling the stories that matter to IT providers serving the SMB market. When she’s not reporting on the latest in managed services, she’s connecting with channel pros at industry events across the country.

Featured image: Visual Generation — stock.adobe.com