How MSSPs can generate industry buzz (it starts with your team)

For MSSPs, generating industry buzz starts with making the people behind the business more visible.

Cybersecurity providers often assume industry buzz requires a major launch, a large budget or constant press coverage. In reality, some of their best stories are already inside the company.

Analysts, technicians and customer success teams solve real problems every day. The MSSPs that stand out turn those experiences into useful, human stories.

“A lot of MSSPs talk about the same tools, services and security threats, so the messaging starts to blend together,” said Mike Bloomfield, president of Tekie Geek, a cybersecurity-focused MSP headquartered in Staten Island, New York. “The companies that stand out are the ones willing to show their personality, share real stories and let people see the team behind the technology.”

Tom Boyden, CEO of Utah-headquartered MSSP Legato Security, an MSSP Alert Top 250 honoree, sees the same problem.

“Most MSSPs struggle because they sound exactly like everyone else,” Boyden said. “The industry is saturated with claims of ‘24/7 SOC monitoring,’ ‘AI-powered detection’ and ‘best-in-class security.’ Those capabilities have become table stakes rather than differentiators.”

For MSSPs trying to build brand awareness and industry credibility, the best place to start may be the people already doing the work.

Making your security team’s expertise the differentiator

Much of MSSP marketing sounds the same. Providers promote similar services, partnerships and threat warnings, making it harder for any one brand to stand out.

“The problem is not a lack of expertise. It is a lack of differentiation,” Boyden said. Even giving customer visibility into ticket flows, response actions and investigation notes has become expected.

“Customers demand more than a black-box approach to managed security,” he said.

That is why frontline employees matter. Technicians, analysts and customer success teams see recurring questions, changing threats and real-world security gaps every day. Those experiences can serve as the foundation for driving client interest and industry buzz.

“The technicians and support team usually have the best stories because they are speaking with clients and solving real problems,” Bloomfield said.

MSSPs can capture those insights through short interviews, brainstorming sessions or internal channels, then turn them into articles, webinars or social posts.

The goal is not to make every technician a writer. It is to show how the MSSP or security-focused MSP thinks, operates and protects clients.

Build thought leadership around outcomes

Thought leadership is more than a visibility play. According to the 2025 Edelman-LinkedIn B2B Thought Leadership Impact Report, 95% of hard-to-reach decision-makers say strong thought leadership makes them more receptive to sales and marketing outreach.

MSSPs can capitalize by focusing less on products and more on outcomes.

“The goal is to align messaging with outcomes, not preach about your service or product,” Boyden said.

Instead of simply promoting managed detection and response, explain how it helps clients limit disruption, make faster decisions or reduce uncertainty.

Content that teaches before it sells can build credibility with prospects, partners and industry peers.

Give employees moments worth sharing

Employees are more likely to advocate for an MSSP when they feel proud of what the company has achieved. That pride comes from meaningful recognition, not another request to repost corporate content.

“Give employees moments that they genuinely want to share,” Bloomfield said. “Celebrate wins, recognize individual contributions and make it easy for employees to share stories in their own voice.”

For example, the MSSP Alert Top 250 gives security providers one of those moments. Earning a place on the list provides third-party validation, strengthens credibility with clients and partners and recognizes the team behind the company’s growth and security operations.

“Awards give your employees and clients something to be proud of,” Bloomfield said. “The biggest value comes from sharing the recognition with your team and clients, rather than making the award only about the owner or leadership.”

MSSPs can amplify the recognition by highlighting the analysts, technicians and customer-facing employees who earned it. The Top 250 becomes more than a badge for the website. It becomes a recruiting asset, a client conversation starter and a credible story employees will want to share.

“Awards reinforce credibility while helping organizations stand out in a competitive marketplace,” Boyden said.

Build industry buzz with experts, not corporate spokespeople

Employee advocacy works best when people are allowed to sound like themselves. Identical, prewritten posts may increase volume, but they rarely feel credible.

Marketing teams should provide talking points, graphics and guidance, then let employees add their own expertise and perspective. An analyst may explain the technical impact of a threat, while a salesperson focuses on the business risk.

Giving employees a meaningful voice can also support retention. Gallup reports that engaged employees are 47% less likely to be looking for another job than employees who are not engaged.

One company story can generate several perspectives while making employees feel valued, visible and connected to the MSSP’s mission.

Participate in the industry, do not just publish

Generating industry buzz requires more than posting company content.

MSSP leaders and employees should participate in the conversations happening around them.

That may mean commenting on another expert’s analysis, contributing to an industry article or joining a webinar panel. It can also mean congratulating peers and sharing useful resources without expecting an immediate return.

Consistent participation builds familiarity.

It’s important to engage when journalists seek commentary, event organizers look for speakers or when potential clients ask thoughtful questions online.

Bloomfield said personal engagement matters more than ever, and MSSPs should avoid treating every conversation as a promotional opportunity and “only posting and hoping someone notices.”

How MSSPs Can Generate More Buzz in 30 Days Find the stories already happening.

Look for employee wins, client successes, community involvement and lessons learned. Match each story to the right format and voice.

Turn frontline insights into social posts, case studies, articles or award submissions, then put the right employee in front of the story. Create one strategic collaboration.

Develop a webinar, article or educational program with a trusted vendor or industry partner. Prioritize consistency over volume.

A few useful posts supported by genuine engagement will outperform a flood of generic updates. Measure more than impressions.

Track target-account engagement, media requests, speaking invitations, partner introductions and referral traffic. Show personality and participate.

Share a distinct point of view, comment on industry discussions and build relationships instead of only publishing. Keep the team at the center.

Success means employees are suggesting ideas, sharing accomplishments and contributing expertise without repeated prompting.

Keep cybersecurity human

According to Boyden and Bloomfield, the most important piece of advice is to humanize cybersecurity. Customers do not connect emotionally with firewalls, security dashboards or AI-powered detection. They care about protecting their businesses and employees.

That human connection becomes even more important as automation grows because it ultimately depends on trust. Salesforce found that 61% of customers believe advances in artificial intelligence make it more important for companies to demonstrate trustworthiness.

“Most people do not connect emotionally with firewalls, backups or security software,” Bloomfield said. “They connect with protecting their business, keeping their employees working, avoiding embarrassment and being able to sleep at night.”

AI can help MSSPs analyze alerts and accelerate investigations, but security needs to be relatable for business owners and C-suite execs.

“MSSPs must keep the human in the loop,” Boyden said. “AI will never replace the value and trust of human interaction.”

MSSPs can strengthen their brands by explaining security through the human and business outcomes it protects.

Industry Buzz Starts With Your Team

For MSSPs, generating industry buzz starts with making the people behind the business more visible. By turning employee expertise into useful content, sharing authentic stories and participating consistently in industry conversations, MSSPs can build stronger brand awareness and lasting credibility. The providers that stand out will not be the ones making the loudest claims. They will be the ones showing real expertise, giving their teams a voice and proving what makes their approach different.

Jonathan Browning is executive director of content and engagement for The ChannelPro Network. He has been a leader in the IT channel for close to a decade. He’s an avid fan and early adopter of technology. He believes that the managed services industry is the most important driver of economic growth and human innovation in today’s world.

Images: Przemyslaw Iciak – stock.adobe.com, Mike Bloomfield, Tom Boyden