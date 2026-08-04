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August 4, 2026 | Apu Pavithran

XDR for MSPs: 3 ways to pitch the value without the jargon

MSPs must realize that the value of XDR can get lost in translation if you’re only talking technical to companies with constrained budgets.

Providers and clients alike are struggling with tool sprawl, alert fatigue and data silos. At a time like this, extended detection and response (XDR) is a much-needed unifier for MSPs. The solution gives admins back control by providing a single view of threats and enabling real-time response.

This doesn’t mean XDR is an easy sell. Clients sometimes view the solution through the lens of cost and complexity. These two concerns quickly derail conversations with small and midsized businesses (SMBs). The value can get lost in translation if you’re only talking technical to companies with constrained budgets.

Providers can and should turn this conversation around by focusing on the business outcomes that matter most. By dropping the jargon and connecting XDR to everyday pain points — lost productivity, attack prevention, overworked teams — the value quickly comes into view.

The what and the why of XDR

There’s a reason why the market is moving toward XDR. The solution is a logical evolution beyond endpoint detection and response (EDR) that integrates telemetry from endpoints, networks, cloud workloads, user identities and other IT layers.

Rather than locking up actionable data and hindering interoperability, XDR:

  • Aggregates ecosystem information within a single tool
  • Correlates it using machine learning
  • Enables security analysts to respond through a single interface

The challenge is that companies can sometimes get bogged down in technicalities. They hear complexity when you’re really discussing clarity. Your clients may see the cost and question another security expense on top of existing tools. Similarly, deploying across multiple components can make it seem difficult, and smaller players sometimes wonder whether XDR’s advanced capabilities are too powerful for their needs.

These arguments aren’t baseless. XDR does require investment and thoughtful implementation, but they miss the bigger picture. Most MSPs pitch XDR using technical specifications that reinforce client concerns rather than address them. Done right, the conversation focuses on consolidating tech stacks, preventing attacks and intelligent automation.

This demonstrates how XDR solves business headaches and delivers value.

Consolidation as a ‘cost’ saver

Providers should start the conversation with consolidation, one of the solution’s biggest benefits. If your clients are like most SMBs, they’re running multiple security products that don’t talk to each other. When you pitch XDR to a client, the headline should be that it comprehensively covers several others in the stack, creating a unified layer that breaks down silos. The result is fewer tools, faster investigations and better protection, not “just another platform.”

This is about cost saving in the truest sense of the word. Many clients are paying for multiple standalone products and incurring additional operational overhead without realizing it. Managing multiple vendors, training across different platforms and time spent context-switching compound business inefficiencies. XDR consolidates this complexity into a single source of truth, streamlining the posture without sacrificing strength.

Connect the dots and prevent attacks

Backed by this consolidation, XDR better connects the dots. Creating a single layer and applying proactive analysis helps flag threat contexts that traditional tools otherwise miss.

For example, a suspicious login, a phishing email and an unusual file access are suspicious on their own. But when combined, they reveal a targeted attempt. Likewise, XDR learns device behavior baselines and pinpoints deviations to provide threat intelligence in the moment.

Early detection like this can mean the difference between containing threats in minutes versus days or weeks. In turn, there’s a dual benefit. Companies see lower breach costs and less damage, and they also start to view their defenses differently. Companies often report feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of security data, the pace of attacks and being one step behind would-be intruders.

From an emotional perspective, XDR goes a long way toward restoring confidence and freeing up time to refocus on the business.

Apu Pavithran of Hexnode discusses XDR for MSPs

Apu Pavithran

Automate to do more with less

It’s also helpful to think of this solution as additional hands that lighten the cybersecurity load. Once a threat is detected and scored on severity, admins can configure XDR to automatically respond with one-click remediation, which then terminates processes, quarantines or deletes files, and isolates devices.

Instead of a manual, multistep process, containment evolves to a set-it-and-forget-it pre-configuration for common threat types. These investigation and triage capabilities are further complemented by vulnerability scanning that monitors patch management and configuration drift.

Again, these are strong technical features that sound even better when framed in business terms. Consider that there’s often only one IT professional for every 100 employees at the average SME. This allows providers to position XDR as the automation enabler that helps smaller teams pack a bigger punch. They can scale security without increasing headcount, reducing false positives, and ultimately lowering the risk of burnout.

The bottom line

XDR can be a force multiplier for your clients and their business. The value is clearest when it’s not focused on the technology and the technicalities, but the business benefits of consolidation, prevention and automation.

Ultimately, most clients could care less about tech-heavy concepts like cross-domain correlation or behavioral analytics. They do care about saving money, preventing breaches and giving their stretched teams more breathing room.

Focus on the outcomes more than the features, and the value of XDR will speak for itself.

Apu Pavithran is founder and CEO of Hexnode, an industry-leading endpoint management solution. The company provides a comprehensive set of features to secure, manage and remotely monitor devices across the enterprise. Pavithran is a recognized consultant, speaker and thought leader in the IT management community with a focus on governance and information security.

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