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August 16, 2026 |

Recognizing MSP Innovation: Partner in Excellence 2026 Nominations Now Open

Join us in recognizing the IT channel’s most successful joint initiatives, highlighting MSP leaders in business transformation, technology leadership, and community impact.

ChannelPro is reimagining its Partner in Excellence award to highlight successful partnerships in today’s IT channel. The 2025 award honored a lifetime of industry impact. For 2026, the revamped award and nomination process prioritizes collaborative projects with measurable results.

We are asking vendors, distributors, and other businesses to nominate their most innovative MSPs partners. By doing so, we’re spotlighting the hard work that goes into building lasting channel relationships.

MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and IT consultants should talk to their partners about projects that are worthy of nomination. We also invite you to attend our 2026 conferences to celebrate the winners during each event’s award ceremony.

The nomination form is embedded in this article, just scroll down.

How the Program Works

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible to win, a nominee must be:

  • A senior leader at a company that offers managed IT services
  • A resident of the United States
  • Currently partnering with the vendor, distributor, nonprofit, or business consultant that is nominating them
  • Able to attend a ChannelPro regional event in 2026 to accept the award

Nomination Process

IT channel vendors, distributors, and other businesses currently working with the nominee may submit nominations. Complete a submission through a concise nomination form (see below).  At the heart of the nomination is a 200- to 500-word “success story” outlining a joint project, initiative, or innovation with measurable outcomes.

Examples of qualifying success stories include: digital transformation, customer experience improvement, operational efficiency gains, revenue growth, go-to-market success, community or charitable impact, innovative use of emerging technologies, workforce development improvements, and environmental impact.

There’s no application fee or cost associated with this award.

Evaluation Process

The ChannelPro editorial team will review all submissions for quality and relevance. We may decline those that do not meet program standards.

We will reach out to qualified nominees to ask the MSP about the initiative’s impact, the role the nominating company played in achieving the results, and what distinguishes their partnership.

The ChannelPro Advisory Group will judge the finalists based on the following criteria:

  • Impact: Demonstrable business, technical, or community results
  • Innovation: Originality in approach or execution
  • Collaboration: The effectiveness and depth of the partnership

Recognition at Events & Throughout 2026

ChannelPro will invite finalists to attend one of our events closest to them. Here are the in-person gatherings in 2026:

Event Location Event Dates Nomination Close Date Winner
ChannelPro DEFEND: Orlando Orlando, FL Feb 17–18, 2026 Feb 3, 2026
ChannelPro LIVE: Columbus Columbus, OH Mar 17–18, 2026 Mar 5, 2026
ChannelPro LIVE: Charlotte Charlotte, NC Apr 7–8, 2026 Mar 24, 2026
ChannelPro DEFEND: Chicago Chicago, IL May 5–6, 2026 Apr 24, 2026
ChannelPro LIVE: Parsippany Parsippany, NJ Aug 11–12, 2026 Jul 28, 2026
ChannelPro DEFEND: Alexandria Alexandria, VA Sep 1–2, 2026 Aug 20, 2026 TBD
ChannelPro LIVE: Dallas Dallas, TX Oct 13–14, 2026 Sep 29, 2026 TBD
ChannelPro DEFEND: Anaheim Anaheim, CA Nov 9–10, 2026 Oct 26, 2026 TBD

The nomination process will close two weeks prior to the start of each in-person event.

During the event, we will recognize each finalist, and our emcee will spotlight select success stories to showcase the power of collaborative channel relationships. On stage, we will announce the award recipient, who will then share their story in a live interview.

We’ll also feature the MSP and their partner in articles we have planned throughout the year.

Partner in Excellence Award Nomination Form

Use the form below to nominate your innovative and successful IT Provider partner:

Partner in Excellence Award – Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Partner in Excellence Award?

The ChannelPro Partner in Excellence Award recognizes outstanding partnerships in the IT channel by highlighting collaborative projects that delivered measurable results. The revamped program focuses on real-world initiatives that demonstrate innovation, impact, and strong vendor–partner collaboration. Nominations spotlight joint efforts that produced tangible business, technical, or community outcomes.

Who can I nominate?

Nominees must be senior leaders at companies that offer managed IT services, including MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and IT consultants. Nominees must reside in the U.S. and be actively partnering with the organization submitting the nomination.

Who can submit a nomination?

IT channel vendors, distributors, nonprofits, consultants, and other businesses may submit a nomination. Nominating businesses must be currently working with the nominee. There is no limit on the number of nominees that a vendor may submit. Managed service providers may nominate other MSPs that they collaborate with. MSP clients may nominate their MSPs.

What types of projects qualify?

Qualifying success stories include collaborative initiatives with measurable outcomes, such as digital transformation, improved customer experience, operational efficiency gains, revenue or go-to-market success, community or charitable impact, innovative use of emerging technologies, workforce development, or environmental impact.

What does the nomination require? Is there a fee?

Each nomination includes a short form and a 200- to 500-word success story describing the joint project, the role each partner played, and the measurable results achieved. There’s no application fee or cost associated with nominating an MSP partner for this award.

How will ChannelPro evaluate the nominations?

ChannelPro reviews all submissions for quality and relevance. The editorial team will contact qualified nominees for additional insight into the partnership and its outcomes. Then, the finalists will be evaluated by the ChannelPro Advisory Group based on impact, innovation, and collaboration.

What’s the deadline?

The nomination process ends two weeks prior to each ChannelPro conference. For example, the nomination window for MSPs in or near Ohio will end on March 5, 2026.

Do nominees need to attend an event?

Yes, if selected, nominees must attend a ChannelPro regional, in-person event in 2026 to accept the award.

How are finalists and winners recognized?

Finalists are invited to the ChannelPro event closest to them, where they will be recognized on stage. Select success stories are highlighted during the event, and the award recipient participates in an on-stage interview.

How many winners are selected?

One Partner in Excellence Award recipient will be named at each regional ChannelPro event in 2026.

Where can I get help or ask questions?

If you have a question about the nomination process or you need assistance, just drop us a line at editors@channelpronetwork.com. Thank you for your help in highlighting the impact of successful channel collaborations in 2026!

Images: Adobe stock

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