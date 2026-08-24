Security Tool Sprawl Is Costing MSPs More Than Ransomware

MSPs can reduce security tool sprawl, improve efficiency, and strengthen cyber resilience by making sure existing tools actually work. See how!

For years, the answer to every new cyber threat has been to deploy another security tool. But today, many MSPs are managing increasingly complex security stacks while facing tighter budgets, platform consolidation, growing operational overhead and an explosion of AI-generated alerts.

The result? More tools to manage but not necessarily better security.

In this session, Absolute Security will explore why the conversation needs to shift from “What new tool should I buy?” to “Are the security tools I already own actually working?” You’ll learn how security tool sprawl impacts technician productivity, increases operational costs and creates hidden security gaps when critical controls fail silently over time.

Join us to discover practical strategies for simplifying operations, maximizing the value of your existing security investments, and building a more resilient endpoint security strategy without adding yet another tool to your stack.

Attendees will learn:

Why security tool sprawl is creating hidden operational and financial costs for MSPs

How endpoint drift silently erodes the effectiveness of existing security investments

Best practices for improving operational efficiency while reducing technician workload

How to strengthen cyber resilience by ensuring the tools you already own continue to perform as intended

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