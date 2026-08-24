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Acer America
Acer America Corp. is a computer manufacturer of business and consumer PCs, notebooks, ultrabooks, projectors, servers, and storage products.

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Webinar

August 24, 2026 |

QuellSecure: How to Ensure Business Keeps Running During a Ransomware Attack

Discover the containment-first approach that can help MSPs stop ransomware before it causes downtime, compliance issues or lost client trust.

Zero risk to business operations means ransomware never gets the chance to take you offline in the first place. Many of you have lived through a cyber attack or watched a peer lose a client because of one. You know the real cost isn’t the ransom. It’s the hours your client spends offline, the compliance exposure that follows and the trust that doesn’t come back easily.

This session makes the case for a different approach: ransomware containment instead of recovery. It’s important to understand why that difference matters most for clients who can’t afford a minute of downtime.

In this session, you’ll learn:

  • How containment stops ransomware encryption before it spreads
  • What “zero downtime” actually means for your clients’ day-to-day operations
  • Why containment is ideal for regulated industries where compliance requirements specify strict recovery time objectives (RTOs) like healthcare
  • How to differentiate your cybersecurity offerings by adding containment

If you manage clients who can’t afford a multiday outage or clients bound by compliance obligations that recovery speed can’t satisfy, this session gives you the model to make sure neither scenario will happen on your watch with zero-risk to downtime from ransomware.

 

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