Free, vendor-neutral marketplace launches to connect MSPs with experts across eight business disciplines

ORLANDO, Fla. – The MSP Business Growth Marketplace has launched as a vendor-neutral platform that connects managed service providers (MSPs) with vetted, stage-aligned experts across all eight key operational focus areas, matched by business maturity and growth stage. It is free for MSPs.

The eight disciplines that define business success are universal: every company in every industry must master them to grow. MSPs are the only segment without a single resource where expert help across all eight is matched to how they operate, price and scale. MSP owners have long had to search in too many places for the right help, with no filter for the size or stage of the business asking. The marketplace fills that gap by organizing resources around the MSP business and matching providers by revenue range and business maturity instead of operating as a traditional vendor directory.

MSPs filter results across 11 revenue ranges, from startup through $100 million and above, and are matched by maturity and expertise across all eight key operational focus areas, covering both the services MSPs run internally and those they deliver to their clients. MSPs have access at no charge to view expert contact details and reach out directly, and each marketplace partner has incentives exclusively for MSPs who find them through the marketplace.

The matching works both ways. An MSP seeking legal help can find attorneys with experience serving MSPs in its revenue range and the required area of law, instead of cold-calling firm after firm to ask whether they have experience with MSP clients. The expert benefits too: a legal partner is surfaced only to the MSPs it is best equipped to serve at that revenue stage, so each introduction is a qualified match.

Eight key operational focus areas

Every listing falls within one of the eight areas every MSP must optimize to scale:

Executive & organizational leadership Marketing strategy & demand generation Sales training & revenue execution Legal structure & risk management CPA financial strategy & capital alignment Employee development & leadership pipeline Human resources & talent management Services & delivery

The marketplace launches with 13 vetted partners, including Paychex, TechnoPlanet (publisher of eChannelNews), Sandler Partners, and BizAdvisoryBoard. It serves the full managed services channel, including MSPs, value-added resellers (VARs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), SaaS companies, channel vendors, and the partners and capital providers who support them. Partners are introduced to MSPs who are actively evaluating their next step, matched to the revenue stage each partner serves best. The marketplace invites associations, peer groups and channel organizations to join as partners, giving their MSP members a single, complete resource across all eight focus areas.

“MSPs make their most important decisions when they are working on their business, not in it. The marketplace is built around that moment, connecting each MSP with an expert whose practice is matched to their exact revenue range, not a generalist found through an industry directory who may never have worked with an MSP at their stage,” said Paul Daigle, senior managing partner and founder of the MSP Business Growth Marketplace.

“I work with MSPs and in the channel every day. Finding the right business expertise matched to where an MSP actually is in their growth has always been hit or miss. The marketplace removes that guesswork, matched by revenue stage, not just whoever comes up first,” said Shaun Martinez, founder, ExSailIQ 360.

Daigle has personally advised on more than 700 M&A transactions, manages more than $1 billion in assets and served on 23 private and public boards. He authored the MSP Business Evaluator and Accelerator, a tool that MSPs, private equity firms, family offices and capital providers used more than 10,000 times to evaluate MSPs for M&A, capital infusion and exit. The marketplace and its partners reach a combined audience of more than 1.8 million across the MSP, channel, and capital communities.

Availability

The MSP Business Growth Marketplace is live now at MSPBusinessGrowthMarketplace.com, which is free to browse and requires no sign-up. Vendors, consultants, associations, and media partners can learn more about partnership tiers at the same address.

About the MSP Business Growth Marketplace

The MSP Business Growth Marketplace is a vendor-neutral platform connecting MSPs, value-added resellers (VARs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), SaaS companies, and channel vendors with stage aligned experts across eight key operational focus areas: Executive & organizational leadership, Marketing strategy & demand generation, Sales training & revenue execution, Legal structure & risk management, CPA financial strategy & capital alignment, Employee development & leadership pipeline, Human resources & talent management, Services & delivery. Introductions are matched by revenue range and business growth stage. MSP members of partner associations and peer groups receive access to the complete marketplace resource. The marketplace is free for MSPs. Learn more at MSPBusinessGrowthMarketplace.com.

Media Contact

Paul Daigle, Senior Managing Partner

Email: Paul.Daigle@MSPBusinessGrowthMarketplace.com

Phone: 407-461-0061

MSPBusinessGrowthMarketplace.com