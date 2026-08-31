Why back-office automation is the next big untapped opportunity for MSPs

FlexPoint CEO Victor Lopez makes the case for applying automation and AI to financial workflows to improve MSP performance behind the scenes.

The MSP industry is not short on AI conversations. Most topics revolve around cybersecurity, service delivery, ticketing and automation inside the NOC or SOC. The back office rarely gets the same attention.

Still, billing, payments, collections and cash-flow management are among the biggest operational challenges for many MSPs. That creates one of the biggest untapped opportunities for automation in the channel today, according to FlexPoint Co-founder and CEO Victor Lopez.

“Look at where the conversation has been for the past 20 years. Everything is focused on the front of the house. That makes complete sense because MSP owners are technical people. It is their zone of genius.”

Meanwhile, the back office requires a different skill set. That’s where FlexPoint enters the picture. The purpose-built payment solution leverages modern technology to simplify operations, increase efficiency and reduce administrative burden for service providers, Lopez told ChannelPro. “When you automate the back office, you are removing work the owner never wanted to do in the first place. The leverage is completely different.”

That philosophy is the core of FlexPoint’s platform, which automates billing and payment workflows specifically for MSPs.

The Cost of Manual Processes

Many service providers still manage billing manually. Sending invoices, following up on payments, reconciling transactions and chasing late accounts consume hours every month. Multiply that across 100 clients, and MSPs can quickly lose significant time while cash flow slows, Lopez said.

“Your clients receive the invoice and have no idea how to pay it. There are no instructions. Seven out of 10 invoices go out without a clear path to payment. Now, you are waiting; eventually, you are chasing three to five follow-ups before someone pays.”

FlexPoint automates the full billing lifecycle, from invoice delivery to reconciliation. The platform integrates with the MSP’s PSA, ticketing and accounting systems while giving their customers a white-labeled payment experience. Plus, they get paid faster.

“I once had a demo with an MSP owner who pulled out a bag full of checks and told me he walked them to the bank himself,” Lopez recalled. “He genuinely thought everything was fine. Once we walked through the numbers together, the opportunity became pretty clear. Time does not just go back into the business; it goes back to the owner. That matters more than people give it credit for.”

Agentic AI Moves Into the Back Office

While many AI conversations in the channel focus on technical operations, FlexPoint is applying the technology to financial workflows. The company is introducing an AI agent that handles late payment collections and customer follow-ups autonomously.

Lopez called it “the next layer” atop the company’s existing offerings. “Emails, phone reminders — the whole sequence is automated without anyone on the MSP’s team managing it.”

The goal is not to replace employees, but to eliminate repetitive administrative work. This allows teams to spend more time on higher-value tasks, he explained. “Johnny does not lose his job. Johnny gets to do his job better and maybe take on something the business actually needs help with.”

It’s already made a difference for Hector Ortiz, founder and CEO of New York-based Dega Systems, a FlexPoint partner. “FlexPoint has given us the cash flow predictability we needed to make smart, timely decisions. It has been a game-changer for us.”

Why Modernization Matters Now

MSPs are paying closer attention to operational efficiency as private equity investment and M&A activity are influencing the industry. Lopez said that has created a positive trickle-down effect.

“Even smaller MSP owners are now asking about EBITDA, operational expenses and what makes a business attractive to a buyer,” he pointed out. “When you dig into those numbers, back-office efficiency is one of the biggest levers available.”

Inefficient processes can create a snowball effect:

Manual processes can delay invoices.

Delayed invoices mean clients will pay late.

Late-paying clients result in cash-flow challenges.

Cash-flow challenges cause significant issues for small businesses.

But by automating billing and payments, service providers can experience immediate financial benefits. In fact, some of FlexPoint’s MSP partners have reduced payment processing costs through automated ACH workflows, Lopez shared.

“We have a customer saving over $100,000 a year just in credit card fees with us. For a smaller MSP, this is a meaningful impact.”

A ‘Strategic Lever’ for Growth

For growing MSPs, back-office automation can be a major step forward. Manual billing processes may feel manageable at a smaller scale. But as providers grow, these processes often become operational bottlenecks.

FlexPoint seeks to help MSPs manage that shift efficiently. This gives MSP owners a chance to focus on growing their business without adding overhead.

As MSPs evaluate where AI can deliver measurable business value, the back office may be the next frontier, Lopez concluded.

“If you are spending 20 hours a month on billing and follow-ups, what could you do with the time instead? Could you land one more client or get to your kid’s baseball game? The best MSP owners see the back office as a strategic lever. There has never been a better time to build a back-office operation as strong as the service delivery side of the business.”

Anjali Fluker is managing editor of The ChannelPro Network, where she covers news, trends, and best practices for the MSP community. She specializes in telling the stories that matter to IT providers serving the SMB market. When she’s not reporting on the latest in managed services, she’s connecting with channel pros at industry events across the country.

This article was been updated. It originally published on 5/20/2026.

Images: hakinmhan — stock.adobe.com, FlexPoint