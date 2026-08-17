MSSP/vendor relationships: 4 best practices for stronger partnerships

Learn four best practices for stronger MSSP vendor relationships, from improving operational efficiency to managing AI and gaining industry recognition.

For managed security service providers, strong vendor relationships can directly influence service quality, operational efficiency and profitability. The best MSSP/vendor partnerships go beyond deal registration and product access. They help both sides understand how cybersecurity technology performs across real customer environments and where improvements can make managed services easier to deliver at scale.

Here are four best practices MSSPs can use to build stronger cybersecurity vendor relationships.

1. Treat cybersecurity vendors like product partners, not just suppliers

MSSPs are in the trenches, seeing how security products perform across different customer environments, where deployments get stuck and which capabilities bring the most value.

“MSSPs get more from these relationships when they show their technology partners how products perform across client environments,” said Jon Maurer, channel sales director at Bitwarden.

Maurer recommends sharing recurring patterns around onboarding challenges, support volume, customer requests and licensing or billing issues that affect profitability.

QBRs aren’t just for MSSPs and their clients. Regular business reviews that include both technical and commercial stakeholders can turn that feedback into product improvements and better partner enablement.

Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security, takes a similar view. “The MSSPs that get the most from vendors have stopped acting like resellers and started acting like product partners,” he said.

2. Use awards and industry recognition to strengthen partnerships

Third-party recognition such as the MSSP Alert 250 can strengthen MSSP vendor relationships by enhancing market credibility, supporting customer conversations and creating opportunities for joint marketing, new partnerships and broader visibility.

“Recognition such as the MSSP Alert 250 gives MSSPs independent validation they can bring to customers and provides vendors with another credibility signal when evaluating potential partners,” Maurer said.

Recognition alone does not make a cybersecurity partnership successful, however. Maurer pointed to service quality, technical alignment and customer outcomes as more durable measures of partnership strength.

“A list placement like the MSSP Top 250 placement opens doors, but the relationship compounds only when both sides bring proof behind the logo: shared customer outcomes, retention numbers, real pipeline,” Burshan said.

3. Prioritize operational efficiency, not just cybersecurity features

A strong cybersecurity product does not automatically make a strong MSSP offering.

“Many vendors underestimate that MSSPs are accountable for the entire service experience, as well as whether the technology actually works,” Maurer said.

Managed security providers must deploy, manage and support technology for customers with different requirements and levels of security maturity. That makes repeatable onboarding, centralized administration, useful client reporting, predictable licensing and responsive escalation critical.

Burshan said cybersecurity vendors also need to understand the economics behind those requirements. Every additional alert, manual workflow or customer-specific console can increase analyst time and reduce MSSP margins.

MSSPs need vendors to understand that they are not only buying cybersecurity features. They are buying the ability to deliver a consistent, profitable security service across many customers.

4. Make AI security automation visible and controllable

AI and automation are changing what MSSPs need from their cybersecurity vendors.

Security platforms can increasingly initiate actions that once required a human operator. That creates opportunities to improve efficiency, but it also raises new questions around accountability, access and governance.

“MSSPs remain accountable to clients for actions performed by the tools they manage,” Maurer said. “They need to understand which actions are automated, which systems and data the technology can access, how activity is recorded, and where an operator can intervene.”

Access controls are especially important when AI agents use credentials. Maurer said permissions should be limited to the approved task rather than persisting beyond that defined scope.

Burshan added that AI security automation also changes the MSSP business model itself. As artificial intelligence reduces analyst time spent on triage, validation and prioritization, providers can invest saved time into differentiating themselves.

“The MSSP of the next few years sells judgment, accountability, and remediation, not eyeballs on dashboards,” he said.

That makes vendor transparency increasingly important. MSSPs need visibility into what AI-enabled security tools are doing inside customer environments and should push vendors for the controls needed to monitor and govern automated actions.

The bottom line on MSSP vendor relationships

The strongest MSSP vendor relationships are built around more than cybersecurity technology procurement. Managed security providers should give vendors clear feedback from the field, involve strategic partners in service design and prioritize platforms that improve operational efficiency.

Cybersecurity vendors, meanwhile, need to understand that MSSPs are responsible for the complete customer experience, including whether a service can be delivered consistently, transparently and profitably.

As AI and automation play a larger role in managed security services, that alignment will become even more important. The most successful MSSP vendor partnerships will be those that combine effective technology with the visibility, control and economics needed to deliver measurable customer outcomes.

Jonathan Browning is executive director of content and engagement for The ChannelPro Network. He has been a leader in the IT channel for close to a decade. He’s an avid fan and early adopter of technology. He believes that the managed services industry is the most important driver of economic growth and human innovation in today’s world.

Images: wiparat – stock.adobe.com, Jon Maurer/LinkedIn, Chen Burshan/LinkedIn