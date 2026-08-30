3 Questions with Esteban Blanco, Blanco I.T.

Esteban Blanco, chief geek officer of Blanco I.T., tackles 3 questions MSPs (especially those in Texas) want to know.

Esteban Blanco, chief geek officer of Blanco I.T., tackles 3 questions MSPs (especially those in Texas) want to know. We asked:

Do you think Texas MSPs are charging enough for their services?

Has there been a time when your many Microsoft certifications really saved the day?

What’s one thing MSPs often delay doing but shouldn’t?

Meet Esteban Blanco

My name is Esteban Blanco and I believe that issues like integrity really are black and white. Hiring an I.T. specialist is a lot like taking your car to a mechanic – you may find yourself at the mercy of a provider who takes advantage of your lack of knowledge to empty your wallet. That won’t happen when you come to us for I.T. help.

Our goal is to continue expanding our reputation for completely trustworthy, client-centered service that puts your needs first. If we make a recommendation, we back it up with education. The care we take in explaining the “why” guarantees you receive true value for every dollar you spend.

About Blanco I.T.

Blanco I.T. Consulting was founded in June of 2001 by Esteban Blanco to provide affordable and convenient technical support for individuals and small businesses. We bring over a decade of industry experience to the table and pride ourselves on maintaining professional certifications that demonstrate our expertise. We connect with the best computer and technology providers to create a comprehensive product and services portfolio for our clients.

More Videos

Want more practical advice, trends, and predictions? We’ve got more “3 Questions” videos and other great short form video content.