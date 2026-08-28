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August 28, 2026 |

Stack Up! with Proofpoint 365 Total Protection, Chris Moores

Proofpoint’s Chris Moores joins ChannelPro’s Stack Up! to discuss the up and down sides to security tool consolidation.

For MSPs buried under a growing pile of security tools, consolidation promises fewer consoles, simpler workflows and healthier margins. But how do you know when it will genuinely improve the business and when it will merely trade one set of problems for another? In this episode of ChannelPro’s Stack Up! video podcast, Proofpoint’s Chris Moores joins to discuss the real costs of tool sprawl, the risks and rewards of vendor consolidation and how Proofpoint 365 Total Protection brings email security, backup, security awareness training, DMARC management and other Microsoft 365 protections together in one platform.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint is a cybersecurity company focused on protecting people, data and digital communications from threats such as phishing, business email compromise, malware and ransomware. For managed service providers, Proofpoint offers a portfolio led by 365 Total Protection, an integrated Microsoft 365 security suite that combines email protection, backup and recovery, security awareness training, domain authentication, compliance capabilities and multitenant management. The platform is designed to help MSPs standardize protection across customer environments, consolidate administrative workflows and build scalable, recurring security services.

Business Strategy, Managed Services, Security, Software

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