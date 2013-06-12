IT and Business Insights for SMB Solution Providers

iStarUSA BPN-DE230 Drive Enclosure Review

By James E. Gaskin

Hard drives are now relatively cheap, but data loss is expensive, so using the money you save on individual drives to better protect your data makes sense. One way to protect data? Hot-swappable drives that can be backup targets for that one machine or an entire network. Then swap the drive and carry it offsite for disaster recovery. One way to implement swappable drives? One of iStarUSA's drive cages. Today we look at the BPN-DE Trayless Hard Drive Cage.

The review model we received is the BPN-DE230SS three drive enclosure. Ours came with the black door color, but red, blue, and silver are available for an upgraded disk look on workstations and servers. The BPN-DE family also includes a single drive enclosure (BPN-110SS), a four drive model (BPN-DE340SS) and a five drive unit (BPN-DE350SS). Street price for the BPN-230SS tested is about $70, which includes a one year warranty.

Included in the box is the aluminum three-drive enclosure, three SATA cables, mounting hardware, door lock keys, and a small but clear instruction pamphlet. Support for up to 3TB drives at 6.0 Gb/s transfer speeds (pass through) connecting via SATA I/II/III or SAS I/II, and a 70mm fan to keep the drives cool are all part of the package.

About the Author

James E. Gaskin

James E. Gaskin is a freelance writer and former reseller based in Mesquite, Texas. He writes frequently for The ChannelPro Network.

